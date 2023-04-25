Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dow Inc. (DOW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 11:15 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pankaj Gupta - Investor Relations, Vice President

Jim Fitterling - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Howard Ungerleider - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Steve Byren - Bank of America

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Mike Sison - Wells Fargo

John McNulty - BMO

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Josh Spector - UBS

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho Securities

Mike Leithead - Barclays

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Dow First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn it over to Dow Investor Relations Vice President, Pankaj Gupta. Mr. Gupta, you may begin.

Pankaj Gupta

Good morning. Thank you for joining Dow's first quarter earnings call. This call is available via webcast and we have prepared slides to supplement our comments today. They are posted on the Investor Relations section of Dow's website and through the link to our webcast. I'm Pankaj Gupta, Dow Investor Relations Vice President, and joining me today on the call are Jim Fitterling, Dow's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Howard Ungerleider, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please read the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the earnings news release and slides. During our call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations or predictions about the future. Because these statements are based on

