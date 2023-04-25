Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 11:21 AM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Beckel – Vice President and Head-Investor Relations

Steve Bandrowczak – Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Heiss – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ananda Baruah – Loop Capital

Erik Woodring – Morgan Stanley

Samik Chatterjee – JPMorgan

Shannon Cross – Credit Suisse

Operator

Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Beckel, Vice President of – and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Beckel

Good morning, everyone. I’m David Beckel, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Xerox Holdings Corporation. Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation first quarter 2023 earnings release conference call hosted by Steve Bandrowczak, Chief Executive Officer. He is joined by Xavier Heiss, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At the request of Xerox Holdings Corporation, today’s conference call is being recorded. Other recording and/or rebroadcasting of this call are prohibited without the expressed permission of Xerox. During this call, Xerox executives will refer to slides that are available on the web at www.xerox.com/investor. And we’ll make comments that contain forward-looking statements which, by their nature, address matters that are in the future and are uncertain. Actual future financial results may be materially different than those expressed herein.

At this time, I’d like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Bandrowczak.

Steve Bandrowczak

Good morning and thank you for joining our Q1 2023 earnings call. I would like to start by complementing the Xerox team in its execution of another solid quarter. We delivered another quarter of revenue and profitability growth in what

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.