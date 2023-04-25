400tmax

Is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) getting old, or is there something new, shiny, and exciting about Bing? Because more people than I thought are Microsoft (MSFT) Bing users, which enables Microsoft to encroach on Alphabet's core business. I prefer Google Search, and even when attempting to use Bing several times, Google always provided a better user experience (for me). However, we've seen Bing making advancements with features and taking some market share from Google Search.

Nevertheless, Google remains the dominant search engine globally, and this dynamic won't change anytime soon. Therefore, Google's search revenues should increase as the economic downturn subsides and growth returns in the coming years. Moreover, Alphabet has numerous secondary businesses likely to grow significantly in the coming years. Also, Google is cheap here, especially relative to its long-term earnings potential, and the company's stock should advance much higher as it advances from here.

Technically - Google Making Significant Progress

Technically, Google looks much better after the massive correction. In 2021, Google stock got ahead of itself, and the crash was more significant than anticipated. The recent bear market rocked Google, sending shares lower by about 45%. However, Google has made a constructive recovery since its mid-October lows and now appears intent on breaking out to new near-term highs. If Alphabet can climb above the $110 resistance level, its stock will likely appreciate to the $125 region next. However, there is also a possibility of a post-earnings pullback. Nevertheless, the downside is relatively limited here, and I'll be glad to buy more Google shares in the $90-$95 range if the stock drops in the coming weeks.

Google's Bing Problem

Let's face it. Google has a bit of a Bing problem. There's been chatter that Samsung may ditch Google and go with Bing as its default search engine. Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has led to the introduction of Bing AI, further backed up by the release of its ChatGPT-4 the following month. Google has "Bard." However, this "AI experience" resembles a rushed response still in development compared to Bing AI.

Therefore, just like that, Bing became a more serious threat to Google than previously anticipated. However, whether Samsung will switch to Bing AI is debatable and doubtful, in my view. Samsung's enormous mobile empire runs its phones on Alphabet's Android operating system. Thus, a change to Bing seems unlikely, given the Samsung/Google relationship.

The Google Advantage

Google's primary advantage is that it remains well ahead of the competition, including Bing, in many ways. After all, people don't Bing queries on the internet. They Google them. Also, look at Google's massive market share on Microsoft's Bing and the rest of the competition.

Search Engine Market Share - All Platforms

We see Google's search engine market share hanging steadily at around 93%, while Bing's has been steadily around 3%. Google's done an excellent job of maintaining a significant market share in the global search business over the years. While Microsoft's Bing is a threat, it will not likely affect Google's market share substantially in the near term. Moreover, Google should optimize its AI program to better compete with Microsoft in this field.

Search Engine Market Share - Mobile

Google essentially has no viable competitors in search. While Google controls around 97% of the lucrative mobile search market, Bing's share is fewer than 0.45%, behind Yahoo and Russia's Yandex in global search market share. While there is room for growth here for Microsoft, Google will not quickly give up its market share. For instance, Google pays Apple an estimated $20 billion a year to be the default search engine in Apple's iPhones. This number represents about 17% of Apple's entire operating profit for the year. Microsoft is a prosperous company, but its core business is software, not search.

Therefore, it's unlikely that we will see a bidding war for who will have the default search engine on the iPhone. Also, let's not forget that there is plenty of "bad history" between Microsoft and Apple. Therefore, I have doubts that Apple or Samsung will switch from Google to Microsoft as we advance.

Google - Still Very Cheap Now

Alphabet is set to report earnings after the bell today, and consensus estimates are for around $1.07 in EPS and revenues of approximately $68.84 billion. However, Alphabet's -13% YoY EPS decline could mark a low point in the company's earnings cycle. Thus, we should see EPS growth as Google advances in the coming quarters.

Consensus EPS Estimates - May be Too Low Now

While we see significant EPS growth returning to Google in future quarters, consensus estimates may have come down too far, too quickly. Analysts' downward revisions were harsh over the last year, but even now, consensus figures point to roughly $6 in EPS in 2024. $6 in EPS in 2024 implies that Google is trading at only about 17 times forward EPS estimates. Suppose Google earns $7 in EPS in 2024 (higher-end forecast). It's trading only around 14 times forward earnings now. This cheap valuation provided Google's dominant market-leading position and future growth prospects with significant profitability potential, making Google an ideal stock to own for the long haul.

Here's where Alphabet's stock price could be in future years:

The year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $305 $350 $400 $450 $505 $570 $633 $700 Revenue growth 8% 15% 14% 13% 12% 12% 11% 10% EPS $5.80 $6.50 $8.20 $10.17 $12.40 $15 $18 $21.62 EPS growth 27% 12% 26% 24% 22% 21% 20% 20% Forward P/E 16 22 24 25 25 24 23 22 Stock price $105 $180 $244 $310 $375 $432 $497 $535 Click to enlarge

Risks to Google

Aside from Bing and Microsoft taking market share from Google's core business, other risks exist. It may take Google longer to recover from the slowdown. Moreover, the earnings and revenue growth projections may be too optimistic if Google gives up space to Microsoft in search. Various risks exist when investing in Google. Therefore, investors should sift through these and other risks before committing capital to an investment in Google.