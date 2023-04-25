Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

General Electric Co (GE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 11:30 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Winoker - VP, IR

Lawrence Culp - Chairman & CEO

Carolina Happe - SVP & CFO

Scott Strazik - SVP, President & CEO, GE Power & Renewable Energy and CEO, GE Vernova

Conference Call Participants

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Christopher Snyder - UBS

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julian Mitchell - Barclays Bank

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group

Joshua Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to General Electric's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference, Steve Winoker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Steven Winoker

Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE's first quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Chairman and CEO, Larry Culp; and CFO, Carolina Happe. Some of the statements we're making are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today.

As described in our SEC filings and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes. As a reminder, similar to our fourth quarter call, our remarks will be brief today, reflecting the company we are now and we'll move more quickly to Q&A.

Over to Larry.

Lawrence Culp

Steve, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter as a new GE, a simpler and more focused GE. We are now GE Aerospace and GE Vernova, 2 industry leaders in their own rights. We're creating significant value today, underscored by strong first quarter results, 17% organic revenue growth with all segments up, more than doubling our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.