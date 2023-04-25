Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) continues to spin its wheels with limited to no reported growth. Due to the wireless giant having a massive debt balance and constant spectrum needs, the market isn't impressed with the financial position and threats to the business model. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock due to the cheap valuation, but the stock offers limited returns outside of the dividend.

Constant Spinning

Verizon reported Q1'23 revenues dipped 1.9% while the market was forecasting revenues to be flat at around $33.6 billion. The wireless company was expected to recapture some of the lost revenue from the COVID lows while 5G was expected to boost revenues by this point.

The company added an impressive 437K net new broadband customers led by another 393K net new FWA customers. The company should generate strong growth with the addition of over a million new broadband customers over the last year.

Source: Verizon Q1'23 presentation

Instead, Verizon still reported revenues declined for the year. The biggest issue is the postpaid phone net adds were actually down 127K for the year led by a big decline in the consumer wireless segment. As well, the wireless giant faced a big hit from prepaid net adds dipping 351K due to losses from shutting down the 3G network.

The constant problem for the telecom is having to spend billions upon billions to build up the wireless network such as building out 5G speeds, yet the company just constantly spins in place. Verizon has constantly reported quarterly revenues of $32 to $33 billion for years now with a large amount of quarters where revenues decline.

The end result is that Verizon reported a Q1 EPS of $1.20, down from $1.35 last year. The wireless giant earned $1.20 all the way back in Q1'19 before COVID impacts.

In essence, the wireless giant has spent aggressively to implement 5G services over the last few years and the end result has been mostly flat revenues with profits down. Verizon doesn't really have any major catalysts going forward considering 5G was supposed to be the growth driver and this hasn't panned out. Consumers sign up for 5G by paying more for an iPhone from Apple (AAPL), but not necessarily paying additional fees to the wireless giant for spending over $20 billion in capex annually to build the network.

Debt Overhang

The biggest risk to shareholders is the massive debt load hitting $152.9 billion at the end of March. Verizon has net debt of ~$150.7 billion with a cash balance of $2.2 billion.

Source: Verizon Q1'23 presentation

Despite Verizon producing an impressive $8.3 billion in cash flow from operations, the company still managed to pay out more in dividends than free cash flows produced during Q1'23. The wireless giant spent $6.0 billion on capex leading to only $2.3 billion in free cash flow, but the company spent $2.7 billion on dividends in the quarter.

The company has solid debt coverage with unsecured debt at only 2.7x adjusted EBITDA. The major risk here is that Verizon watches revenues and cash flows slip in a competitive environment leading to the need to cut dividends or face a scenario where debt levels are built in order to pay dividends similar to the outcome of Q1.

Verizon has guided to a step down in capex spending following the end of the C-Band related 5G spending leading to a $1.75 billion boost to capex in Q1'23. The company now targets total capex spending for 2023 in the $18.25 to $19.25 billion range for the rest of the year. leading to only $4+ billion per quarter in spending going forward.

The problem in the past is that Verizon constantly runs into these scenarios where less spending is promised, but the wireless sector is very competitive. The company hasn't grown revenues while spending aggressively on building out a competitive 5G network and one shouldn't expect improved revenues with less spending on the network, though cash flows should see a temporarily boost.

The stock offers a 7% dividend yield, but the payouts come at a major cost. Verizon has to pay $10.8 billion in annual dividend payouts, reducing any ability to whittle down the debt load to place the wireless giant in a better financial position for the next spectrum auction or network investing phase.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon is relatively cheap trading at 8x EPS targets. The problem is that the wireless giant has no growth and the large debt overhang.

In the best case scenario, Verizon trades flat and offers a 7% yield. In the worst-case scenario, the financials trend lower and the company has to cut the dividend leading to a lower stock price. Investors just aren't being properly rewarded for the equity risk in a stock with $150 billion in outstanding debt.