Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 11:39 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.13K Followers

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Ravi Pamnani - SVP, IR

Hugh Johnston - Vice Chairman, EVP & CFO

Ramon Laguarta - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Vivien Azer - TD Cowen

Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Filippo Falorni - Citigroup

Peter Grom - UBS

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group

Brett Cooper - Consumer Edge Research

Charlie Higgs - Redburn

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays Bank

Gerald Pascarelli - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to PepsiCo's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call is being recorded and will be archived at www.pepsico.com.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ravi Pamnani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Pamnani, you may begin.

Ravi Pamnani

Thank you, operator. I hope everyone has had a chance this morning to review our press release and prepared remarks, both of which are available on our website.

Before we begin, please take note of our cautionary statement. We may make forward-looking statements on today's call, including about our business plans and updated 2023 guidance. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today, April 25, 2023, and we are under no obligation to update. When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results.

Please refer to our first quarter 2023 earnings release and Form 10-Q available on pepsico.com for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and additional information regarding our results, including a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.