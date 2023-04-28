Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Merlin Properties: Idiosyncratic Office Exposure Pulls It Through

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • More than 50% of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. exposure is in office real estate, the rest is in logistics and shopping centers.
  • The office exposure managed to grow organically thanks to improving occupancy rates, and that is owed to idiosyncratic dynamics in certain growing European business clusters.
  • Reopening has been supporting the shopping center business, and in general, while somewhat exposed to a recession, Merlin has a lot going for them.
  • They also have an IX angle which is good since there are winner-take-all dynamics and they are first.
Panoramic view of Alfama district in Lisbon

Adam Smigielski/iStock via Getty Images

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCPK:MRPRF) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, in Europe. This isn't such a big asset class in Europe, and it shows in that it's immediately better valued than anything we've seen

Chart
Data by YCharts

MERLIN more resilient

Merlin Doesn't Decline as Much (SeekingAlpha.com)

merline exposures by sector

Exposure (FY 2022 Report)

merline offices iberia

Some MERLIN Offices (FY 2022 Report)

office performance

Office Performance (FY 2022 Report)

MERLIN 2022 REport

Maturity Timeline (FY 2022 Report)

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.68K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MERLINE PROPERTIES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

