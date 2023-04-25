Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

STMicroelectronics Q1 Preview: Near-Term Industrial Demand Worries, But Long-Term Value Appealing

Apr. 25, 2023 1:09 PM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)IFNNY, MCHP, ON, RNECY, TXN
Summary

  • Weaker consumer and industrial markets are likely to drive STMicro's revenue down about 5% from the prior quarter, but the Street expects a modest sequential improvement in Q2.
  • Declining lead-times across the semiconductor remain a risk, but STMicro has positive leverage to supply-constrained markets like SiC power and auto MCUs.
  • The depth and breadth of an industrial slowdown remains a key unknown for the chip sector, though STMicro has relatively attractive leverage to advanced power, IoT, and MCUs.
  • Weaker Q2 guidance is a very real near-term risk for the stock price, but I believe the shares are undervalued on a longer-term basis.

Advanced Processor during Production at Semiconductor Foundry in Bright Environment.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor stocks have recovered so far in 2023, with the SOX index up about 16% year-to-date, as investors seem relatively comfortable that the worst is over in markets like handsets, PCs, and consumer devices, that autos will continue to grow, and that the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.88K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

