We recently covered Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) where we determined it to be the automotive semicon market leader. As NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was one of the key competitors to Infineon, we decided to cover NXP's progress in this market. This follows our previous analysis of NXP, where we highlighted its focus on the automotive radar market which we believed could be a tailwind for the company's growth.

In this analysis, we followed up on the company's automotive segment and radar following the slew of press releases from the company's website regarding its product development and partnerships for all segments including automotive.

Our examination of NXP revealed the introduction of seven new products and the establishment of 14 partnerships for its automotive segment. Given that the company's revenue from the automotive sector represents 51% of its total revenue for 2022 and experienced the fastest growth at an average of 13.3% compared to the overall company's 9.8%, these developments are significant. Consequently, we conducted an analysis to evaluate the potential advantages of NXP Semiconductors' product development and partnerships for its future prospects in the automotive semiconductor market.

NXP Segmental Revenue ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Automotive 4,212 3,825 5,493 6,879 Growth % (YoY) -6.5% -9.2% 43.6% 25.2% 13.3% Industrial & IoT 1,599 1,836 2,410 2,713 Growth % (YoY) -11.8% 14.8% 31.3% 12.6% 11.7% Mobile 1,191 1,248 1,412 1,607 Growth % (YoY) 2.3% 4.8% 13.1% 13.8% 8.5% Communication Infrastructure & Other 1,875 1,703 1,748 2,006 Growth % (YoY) 4.9% -9.2% 2.6% 14.8% 3.3% Total 8,877 8,612 11,063 13,205 Growth % (YoY) -5.6% -3.0% 28.5% 19.4% 9.8% Click to enlarge

Focus on Automotive Segment Through Partnerships

As mentioned, automotive is the largest contributing segment to NXP's revenues accounting for 51% of total revenues. To determine whether the company has a focus on the automotive segment in terms of product development and partnerships, we compiled the announced product developments and partnerships from its press releases and company blog over the past 1 year from March 2022 up to March 2023 and categorized them into their segments as seen in the table below.

Segment Partnerships % of Total Partnerships Product Development % of Total Product Development Automotive 14 56% 7 35% Industrial and IoT 6 24% 10 50% Mobile 5 20% 0 0% Communication Infrastructure 0 0% 3 15% Total 25 100% 20 100% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the total of 25 partnerships NXP had announced as well as a total of 20 product developments from March 2022 to March 2023. Based on its segments, NXP has the highest number of partnerships for its automotive segment which accounted for 56% of its total partnerships, followed by the Industrial & IoT segment in second place at 24% and Mobile at third spot with 20% of total partnerships. Thus, highlighting the company's focus on its automotive segment in terms of partnerships such as with AWS (AMZN) (cloud computing), Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF) (radar technology), and Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF) (electronics manufacturing).

On the other hand, in terms of product development, NXP's segment with the most product developments is the Industrial & IoT segment which had 50% of total product developments. This segment is then followed by its automotive segment which had 35% of total product development, placing it second behind the Industrial & IoT segment. The Mobile segment does not have any product development while Communication Infrastructure is in third at 15% of the total.

In conclusion, we believe that NXP has a focus on its automotive segment in terms of its partnerships as it represented 56% of its total partnerships, greater than the revenue breakdown of the automotive segment (51% of the total), but not in product development where Industrial & IoT accounted for higher developments. The reason that the automotive partnerships are much higher than product developments could be due to the larger size of the DAO market for industrials (63%) compared to automotive (59%). We expect the company's focus on its automotive segment through partnerships to continue as it is not only the largest segment for NXP but also its fastest growing (13.3% average).

Automotive Strategy on ADAS and EV

In their 2022 annual report, NXP stated that the company is focusing on fast-growing market segments like the ones stated below:

We invest in research and development to extend or create leading market positions, with an emphasis on fast-growing sizable market segments, such as ADAS, in-vehicle networks and power management. - NXP Annual Report

Electrification is also a core application of their automotive segment. To determine whether NXP's strategy in automotive is to focus on ADAS and EV, we identified the ADAS and EV-related product developments and partnerships from March 2022 up to March 2023 as a % of its total product developments and partnerships in the following table.

NXP Automotive Total Automotive ADAS/EV Related % of Total Partnerships 14 13 93% Product Development 7 6 86% Click to enlarge

From the table, we identified 13 partnerships related to ADAS or EV out of 14 of its automotive partnerships, representing 93% of its total partnerships. Moreover, the number of product developments related to either ADAS or EV is 6 out of 7 total automotive product developments. Based on our previous analysis, we forecasted the AV market to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% and the EV market at a CAGR of 31% through 2030 which is superior to the automotive market forecast CAGR of 10% by Research and Markets.

The chart above describes the ADAS/EV product developments that NXP had over the past year as well as the date on which the partnership was announced whereas the chart below shows the compilation of its partnerships related to ADAS/ EV.

Overall, based on our analysis of both its partnerships and product development, we believe the company's strategy for its automotive segment is deeply focused on ADAS and EV as it represented a very high rate at 93% of total automotive partnerships and 86% of total automotive product development. This supports management's claims of the company's focus on "ADAS, in-vehicle networks and power management" from its annual report and we expect the company to continue innovating on ADAS and EV considering its strong commitment and high market growth outlooks of AV and EV.

Integrative Products Development for Radar

Based on the previous point, we identified 7 product developments from NXP related to the automotive market segment. Among the 7 product developments, 6 are catered to ADAS/EV applications. Specifically, 4 of the company's product developments are for ADAS with its radar solutions. For example, its product developments include components such as its S32R41 radar processor, TEF82xx radar transceiver, and premium radar SDK. NXP integrates its radar products as seen with the introduction of its new 28 nm RFCMOS Radar One-Chip which combines its radar processors and transceiver hardware. According to NXP, this new product...

offers twice the RF performance and accelerates radar signal processing by up to 40%, compared to NXP's previous generation. - NXP

Infineon

Based on Infineon's investor presentation, the radar system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% through 2027. The SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) levels show the number of new cars from Level 0 (least autonomous) to Level 4 (most autonomous). Based on SAE autonomous vehicle levels, Level 2 has the highest penetration rate in 2021 at around 100% and that is expected to remain the same in 2027. Although the percentage of new cars at Level 0 was 50% in 2021, this number is expected to reduce to around 35%. In 2027, Levels 3 and 4 are expected to have the highest CAGR of 133%. This is in line with expectations of an increased number of autonomous vehicles in the coming years.

According to NXP, Denso has adopted its latest radar solution as its "lead customer". This is significant as Denso was the second largest company in the radar systems market with a 16.6% market share.

This advanced radar sensing technology plays an essential part in accelerating the development of next-generation ADAS. We know DENSO will extend its leadership position in ADAS by leveraging NXP's compact high-performance SAF85xx radar SoC. - Mr. Hiroshi Kondo, Head of Safety Systems Business Unit, DENSO Corporation

Infineon had previously introduced its 28nm radar solutions in November 2022, with features that resemble the 28nm chip introduced by NXP in January 2022. Both chips are seen to improve the ADAS and autonomous driving systems by offering emergency brake technology as well as short, medium, and long-range radar applications. The goal for building these chips was also to "serve ever more challenging NCAP safety requirements".

According to Yole Development, NXP was the market leader in the automotive radar market but both NXP and Infineon accounted for "most of the market". Therefore, we believe that the introduction of NXP's 28nm RFCMOS radar one-chip, could benefit its competitive positioning as the market leader in the radar platform market. This is because we believe this new integrated 28nm integrated radar solution delivers significantly higher performance and safety standards needed for ADAS development, which will allow NXP to now compete against Infineon which has already released a similar product.

Risk: Competition

One of the risks for NXP in the radar market is the competition from other players including Infineon. Besides that, Texas Instruments (TXN) also competes with the company with its in-house radar chips. They differentiate themselves "by combining mmWave-sensing devices with a 76- to 81-GHz mmWave radar with a microcontroller (MCU) and digital signal processor (DSP) cores on a single chip". This high level of integration can reduce cost but also offers slightly lesser scalability and flexibility in terms of radar integration.

Verdict

For our valuation, we updated our DCF model of the company with our revenue projections at a 5-year forward rate of 9.3% based on its Automotive, Industrial & IoT, and Mobile segments' 5-year average but tapered down by 1% per year as a conservative estimate. We based its discount rate on the company's WACC (11%) and terminal value on the average chipmaker EV/EBITDA of 13.13x.

In our assessment, NXP Semiconductors displays a notable emphasis on the automotive segment, primarily through its numerous partnerships, although this does not translate to its product development activities, which are focused more on its Industrial & IoT segment. However, the company has a clear and concentrated strategy for its automotive sector, with a strong focus on ADAS and EV technologies. Given the promising market growth outlook for AV and EV, we anticipate that NXP will continue to prioritize ADAS and EV in its automotive segment strategy. Additionally, we anticipate that the company's integrated radar solution will bolster its market positioning as a leading player, particularly with the introduction of its 28nm solution featuring improved performance and safety features to better compete with Infineon, its closest competitor. Based on our DCF analysis, we have updated our valuation, resulting in a projected 31% upside for NXP with a target price of $221.79, which is lower than our previous price target. However, as the company's stock price has dropped since our last coverage, this translates to a Strong Buy rating.