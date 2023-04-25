Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

General Motors Company (GM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 12:32 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Kohli - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mary Barra - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Jacobson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kyle Vogt - Chief Executive Officer of Cruise

Dan Berce - President and Chief Executive Officer of GM Financial

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

Dan Levy - Barclays

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Dan Ives - Wedbush

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to General Motors Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During the opening remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the opening remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ashish Kohli, GM Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Ashish Kohli

Thanks, Julie, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us as we review GM's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Our conference call materials were issued this morning and are available on GM's Investor Relations website. We are also broadcasting this call via webcast. Joining us today are Mary Barra, GM's Chair and CEO; Paul Jacobson, GM's Executive Vice President and CFO; and Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise. Dan Berce, President and CEO of GM Financial, will also join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statements on the first page of our presentation. The content of

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.