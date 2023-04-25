Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Halliburton Company (HAL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 12:35 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Coleman - Senior Director, IR

Jeff Miller - Chairman, President & CEO

Eric Carre - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JP Morgan

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Dave Anderson - Barclays

James West - Evercore ISI

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Scott Gruber - Citi

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Halliburton Company Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Coleman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Coleman

Hello, and thank you for joining the Halliburton first quarter 2023 conference call. We will make the recording of today's webcast available on Halliburton's website after this call.

Joining me today are Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Carre, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Some of today's comments may include forward-looking statements reflecting Halliburton's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements. These risks are discussed in Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, recent current reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our first quarter earnings release and in the quarterly results and presentation section of our website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.