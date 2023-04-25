Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 1:07 PM ETIdorsia Ltd (IDRSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

Idorsia Ltd (OTC:IDRSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Weiss - Head of Investor Relations

Jean-Paul Clozel - Chief Executive Officer

Simon Jose - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Andre Muller - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Inc.

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs

Leonildo Delgado - Baader Helvea

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Idorsia Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Weiss. Please go ahead.

Andrew Weiss

Thank you, Melanie. Good afternoon, good morning, everyone. My name is Andrew Weiss, I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Idorsia. I want to welcome everyone to our webcast to discuss the publication of the first quarter results published this morning at 7:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

With me on the call are our CEO, Jean-Paul Clozel; our Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Jose; and our Chief Financial Officer, Andre Muller. They are all here to provide more color on the press release that was issued.

Next slide, please. As customary, before handing over the microphone, I need to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. You have therefore have been appropriately warned about the risks and opportunities of investing in Idorsia shares.

With that, Jean-Paul, the floor is yours.

Jean-Paul Clozel

Thank you, Andrew. So soon Idorsia is going to be six

