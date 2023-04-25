Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Charles Schwab: Deposit Growth, Shares Look Like A Steal

Summary

  • Charles Schwab has lost about 30% of its market value since the failure of SBV.
  • With that said, the brokerage has substantial liquidity and is seeing deposit growth.
  • The fact that deposits are growing flies in the face of market concerns about Schwab’s liquidity.
  • The stock is too cheap to miss.

Bank collapse background

da-kuk

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has taken a significant valuation hit since the outbreak of the latest U.S. bank crisis last month, despite the fact that the financial firm was not directly impacted.

While the failure of SVB and other

Relative Strength Index

Relative Strength Index (StockCharts.com)

Insider Transactions

Insider Transactions (secform4.com)

Supplement 1Q-23

Supplement 1Q-23 (Charles Schwab Corp.)

Earnings Estimate

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

