Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 1:08 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Celso Goncalves - EVP & CFO

Lourenco Goncalves - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Emily Chieng - Goldman Sachs Group

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup

Sean Wondrack - Deutsche Bank

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Curtis Woodworth - Crédit Suisse

Operator

This is Daryl, and I am your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Cleveland-Cliffs' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. The company reminds you that certain comments made on today's call will include predictive statements that are intended to be made as forward-looking within the safe harbor protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Although the company believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and news releases filed with the SEC, which are available on the company's website.

Today's conference call is also being -- is also available and being broadcast at clevelandcliffs.com. At the conclusion of the call, it will be archived on the website and available for replay. The company will also discuss results excluding certain special items. Reconciliation for Regulation G purposes can be found in the earnings release, which was published yesterday.

At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Celso Goncalves

Thank you, Daryl, and good morning, everyone. Our Q1 results marked the rebound in profitability from the trough in Q4, as we effectively doubled our adjusted EBITDA

