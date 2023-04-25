Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 1:09 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alicia Charity - SVP of IR

James Cracchiolo - Chairman & CEO

Walter Berman - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Erik Bass - Autonomous Research

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Jeffrey Schmitt - William Blair

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Michael Anagnostakis - Wolfe Research

Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Andrew Kligerman - Credit Suisse

Operator

Welcome to the Q1 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Boothe (ph) and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, the conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Alicia Charity. Alicia, you may begin.

Alicia Charity

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Ameriprise Financial's first quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO; and Walter Berman, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we'd be happy to take your questions.

Turning to our earnings presentation materials that are available on our website. On Slide 2, you will see a discussion of forward-looking statements. Specifically, during the call, you will hear references to various non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide insights into the company's operations.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers to their respective GAAP numbers can be found in today's materials and on our website. Some statements that we make on this call may be forward-looking, reflecting management's expectations about future events and overall operating plans and performance.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A sample list of

