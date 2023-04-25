Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Colgate-Palmolive: Mixed Outlook

Apr. 25, 2023 2:10 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Revenue should benefit from increasing production capacity for Hill’s Pet Nutrition business, but the product recall of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners is expected to negatively impact Q1 results.
  • Margins should benefit from price increases but inflationary headwinds are still there.
  • Valuation is a slight premium to 5-year average.
Colgate-Palmolive To Cut Staff By 12 Percent

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is set to report its Q1 earnings on Friday, April 28. I previously gave the stock a neutral rating in December and its stock price has stayed around similar levels. Looking forward, the company’s revenue

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.31K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.