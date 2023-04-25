CRUZ: A Great Destination For Playing The Long-Term Recovery In Global Travel

Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruises ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) was initially conceived as a "travel reopening trade." But as the post-pandemic period continues, I see longer-term reasons to follow this niche ETF. Since the vaccine rollout and easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the travel and hospitality industry has experienced a steady rebound in performance but has not fully recovered. Pent-up travel demand still exists, but demand began to soften during the second half of 2022. CRUZ returns still have room to grow as travel returns to pre-COVID levels. However, elevated inflation and threats of a recession weigh on business and consumer travel decisions, slowing the recovery of travel and impacting CRUZ's returns.

I rate it a Hold, but emphasize that this is one of a group of smaller, overlooked ETFs that I plan to follow as the market cycle continues and long-term growth opportunities in the next bull market make themselves more evident.

Review of Key Factors

CRUZ is a diversified ETF with approximately 40% of its holdings in airlines, 40% in hotels, and 15% in cruise lines. Almost half of the companies in the ETF are domiciled in the United States, but CRUZ also has significant exposure to non-U.S. countries like Liberia and Panama. This geographic diversification exposes CRUZ to risks associated with developing countries and creates currency risk. The top 10 holdings account for over 50% of the entire fund, while the top 25 comprise close to 80%. CRUZ has over 60 holdings and is decently top heavy which is something I prefer.

Airlines: Delta Air Lines (DAL), the first major airline to report quarterly earnings and a top ten holding in CRUZ, missed on EPS during Q1 due to lower passenger capacity. Delta maintained its full-year guidance of revenue growth of 15-20% year over year as summer bookings are up. The first quarter is historically the smallest earnings-generating quarter for airlines and the industry outlook may remain promising despite the bumpy start to the year.

Hotels: The COVID-19 pandemic brought the hotel industry to a standstill. The average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell dramatically in 2020 and are still recovering to pre-COVID levels. A return to in-person corporate events may provide some support for hotel companies, but corporations may look to cut travel costs given the weaker macroeconomic environment. The biggest tailwind for Hotels I can identify is the full reopening of China. Marriott (MAR), Hilton (HLT), and H World Group (HTHT), three of CRUZ's top ten holdings, are particularly optimistic about the earnings potential driven by increased travel to and from China.

Cruises: Cruises have a low threat of substitution. The experience of cruise traveling is not easily replicated. Thus, capacity is not as big of a concern with cruises relative to airlines and hotels. However, the cruise industry faces the same headwinds as the broader travel industry: high fuel and food costs. Furthermore, the headline risk to almost any ETF I look at is interest rates and this is no exception. These headwinds are evidenced in Carnival Corporation (CCL), a top 10 holding in CRUZ, which despite strong expected demand for the year is estimating a net loss of up to $550 million.

Current Bull Case

Global tourism is on the rise due to pent-up demand and the return of Chinese travelers. However, the travel industry has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. As the industry continues to recover, the trend of prioritizing experiences over things may provide some inelasticity to travel companies. A survey revealed that many Americans view travel as essential and would continue to spend on it even during an economic downturn. This is likely due to a post-pandemic consumer attitude, which is different from any previous cycle. This shift in consumer behavior could potentially support CRUZ's returns in the event of a recession.

After three years of pandemic-induced restrictions, China reopened its borders at the start of 2023 but tourism numbers are still below pre-COVID levels. The reopening of China post-COVID presents a significant opportunity for the travel industry. Pent-up demand from Chinese tourists could support hotels, airlines, and cruise companies across the globe. The recovery may be slower than initially anticipated but there is room to grow.

Current Bear Case

Elevated costs of food, fuel, and energy are generating pressure on travel companies' margins. Furthermore, consumer discretionary spending is weakening and companies may not have enough pricing power to improve bottom lines.

The consumer confidence index, a widely recognized leading indicator for the market, is recovering but remains subdued. Consumer confidence took a nosedive over the last year and despite the modest uptick over the last few months, it remains quite low. I believe the consumer confidence index is a reliable gauge of future spending on travel and leisure, and its current level is discouraging.

Current Investment Opinion

The outlook for CRUZ is a mixed picture. On the downside, there is high inflation coupled with geopolitical instability and a potential recession. On the upside, demand for travel appears to remain strong despite the macro backdrop. For these reasons, I rate CRUZ as a hold. However, if energy costs stabilize and concerns of a recession alleviate, I would reconsider my rating.