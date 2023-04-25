Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 1:16 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Zeumer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ryan Marshall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Pablo Shaughnessy - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jim Ossowski - Senior Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

John Lovallo - UBS

Alan Ratner - Zelman

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Dan Oppenheim - Credit Suisse

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jim Zeumer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Zeumer

Great. Thank you, Audra. Good morning. I want to thank everyone for joining today’s call. As you read in this morning’s press release, PulteGroup had an exceptional first quarter and we are excited to discuss our operating and financial results. Participating on today’s call are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; and Pablo Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance. A copy of our earnings release and this morning’s presentation slides have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We will post an audio replay of this call later today.

As noted in this morning’s earnings release, to be more consistent with industry reporting practices, effective with our first quarter 2023 reporting, the company has reclassified closing cost incentives and cost of sales to net revenues for all periods presented. This

