Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 1:19 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.14K Followers

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laith Sando - VP, IR

Jeff Ventura - CEO

Dennis Degner - COO

Mark Scucchi - CFO

Alan Engberg - VP, Liquids Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Michael Scialla - Stephens

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Bertrand Donnes - Truist

Jacob Roberts - TPH & Company

Subhasish Chandra - Benchmark Company

Paul Diamond - Citi

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to the Range Resources First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Laith Sando, Vice President, Investor Relations at Range Resources. Please go ahead, sir.

Laith Sando

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Range’s first quarter earnings call. The speakers on today’s call are Jeff Ventura, Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Degner, Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Scucchi, Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, you’ve had a chance to review the press release and updated investor presentation that we’ve posted on our website. We may reference certain slides on the call this morning. You will also find our 10-Q on Range’s website under the Investors tab or you can access it using the SEC’s EDGAR system.

Please note, we’ll be referencing certain non-GAAP measures on today’s call. Our press release provides reconciliations of these to the most comparable GAAP figures. We’ve also posted supplemental tables on our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.