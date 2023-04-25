Vladone/iStock via Getty Images

Shares in office-focused Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have lost nearly 70% of their value over the past year and are down nearly 40% YTD. At present, the stock is trading just above its 52-week low.

At these prices, shares are worth a second look. For one, occupancy levels are down but they remain high in their largest operating markets. In addition, their higher quality buildings remain a draw for companies seeking to move up the quality curve. For those skeptical of the traditional pure-play office model, BDN’s rotation into Life Sciences via their development pipeline provides both a hedge and a growth opportunity. And though their dividend is at a higher risk of a cut, its 19% yield is hard to pass on, even if one must assess it on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Though challenges exist, investors with a higher risk appetite may find a compelling case in BDN.

Strong Occupancy Levels In Core Portfolio

While BDN’s Washington D.C. portfolio continues to underperform, their Southeastern Pennsylvania and Austin, Texas, markets, which represent over 90% of their net operating income (“NOI”), are presently 91% occupied and 92% leased.

In individual markets, the occupancy strength in their core markets, such as the Philadelphia Central Business District ("CBD"), at a 97% leased rate, is notable, as the operating region represents about 45% of their total NOI.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Occupancy Summary Of BDN's Core Operating Regions

First quarter physical tour volumes also are performing strongly, with tours exceeding their 2022 quarterly average by 40%, while also exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 27%.

Their occupancy levels are also protected by their tenant base, which includes Comcast (CMCSA) and FMC Corporation (FMC), both of whom maintain their headquarters in the Philadelphia CBD and are unlikely to ever leave the city due to their long operating history in the region, as well as the nature of their buildings, which are two premier property classes that are skyline defining properties in the city.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

Positive Leasing Momentum

In Q1 of fiscal 2023, the company signed 357K SF of leases, 179K SF of which was attributable to new leasing activity. On these signings, BDN realized cash spreads of 4.2%, in-line with their full-year target of 5% at the midpoint.

In addition to the positive leasing activity, which was up 23% from the prior quarter, management also noted that 126K SF of activity was attributable to a flight to quality. Furthermore, tenant expansions were observed as continuing to outweigh tenant contractions.

BDN did, however, have 109K SF of negative absorption during the quarter due to known move outs and early termination activity. In addition, tenant retention of 45% was below the bottom end of their full year forecasts.

Nevertheless, at the end of Q1, their total pipeline stood at 3.3M SF, 1.3M of which relates to their existing portfolio, with the remainder attributable to their development projects. Additionally, within their existing portfolio, nearly 140K SF was in the advanced stages of lease negotiation.

JV-Related Debt Coming Due, But Sufficient Liquidity Exists

Since year end, BDN has raised over +$315M in liquidity. First, in January, they closed on a 5-YR secured loan for total proceeds of +$245M. In February, they then executed on a +$70M unsecured term loan. All considered, the company’s total debt position in relation to EBITDA presently stands at 6.4x, which is within their stated range.

In addition, they have no consolidated debt maturities until late 2024. And regarding liquidity, they have full availability of their +$600M credit facility, in addition to +$97M of cash on hand.

Within their joint ventures ("JV"), however, BDN does have two non-recourse loans maturing in 2023. The first is a +$200M loan that is currently on a short-term extension with their existing lender. New financing on this loan is expected to close during the second quarter.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Debt Maturity Schedule Relating To BDN's Joint Ventures

Their second JV-related loan is coming due in August. And on that, refinancing efforts are currently in progress.

An Active Pipeline Of Developments With A Life Science Focus

In the development pipeline, BDN currently has +$1.2B under active development, +$302M of which is attributable to their wholly-owned projects. In this pipeline, there’s a 30/70 split between life sciences and offices, respectively.

At period end, the wholly-owned portfolio was 83% leased. And from a funding standpoint, +$77M remains to be funded.

The composition of their JV developments, on the other hand, are weighted more heavily towards non-offices, with residential and life sciences representing 31% and 41% of the total activity, respectively. And with regards to funding, BDN has fully funded their equity position. But +$52M still remains to be funded by their partners.

Looking ahead, management sees their future pipeline as being weighted 21% to life science and 36% to residential, with the remaining allocable to offices and retail/other uses.

The 19% Dividend Is A Draw, But The Payout Is At Heightened Risk

For many, BDN’s 19% yielding dividend is one of the main reasons for new initiation in the stock. Prospective investors, however, should view the payout with skepticism.

Sure, the payout ratio is currently running at 66% of FFO and 81% from a cash standpoint. But adequate coverage doesn’t guarantee continuity of the dividend in its current form.

While the company’s sizeable development pipeline may pay out upon stabilization, it will remain dilutive in the near-term due to its ongoing funding commitments. In addition, BDN has incoming maturities on their JV-related debt. Though refinancing efforts are underway, office operators do face a more challenged funding environment.

While adequate liquidity exists to meet their current year commitments, I view the preservation of cash as more prudent in the current market environment. For example, BDN’s 2023 capital plan forecasts +$310M in expenditures, +$99M of which is related to dividends, with another +$130M attributable to development/redevelopment projects.

After accounting for +$148M in expected post-interest cash flows, the company would need another +$162M to satisfy their remaining commitments.

At present, BDN expects to meet this through asset sales and cash on hand. Currently, they have +$97M in unrestricted cash. To avoid tapping into their credit line, then, the company would need to successfully close on their sales.

BDN does have +$200M and +$300M of assets in the market for price discovery, and they do expect the bulk of their sales activity to occur in the second half of the year.

But until the sales occur, I will remain under the more cautious assumption that the credit line will need to be used to plug an expected funding gap. And this likely would not be preferable to management. A suspension or rightsizing of the dividend, however, would cure their funding deficit.

In addition to liquidity considerations, one must also factor in taxable income. REITs, by nature, must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends. For many seeking to conserve cash, it doesn’t make sense to pay out any more than that.

For BDN, their expected taxable income, prior to potential gain/loss considerations on asset sales, is about $0.55/share to $0.60/share, according to management. 90% of the low end of this range would suggest an annual payout of $0.50/share. Instead, the company is paying out $0.76/share. I, therefore, would not be surprised in a rightsizing of the dividend of at least 35%.

Recent Performance Is Promising, And Risk/Reward Is Conducive To New Initiation

In the current quarter, BDN generated FFO of $0.29/share, which was in-line with consensus estimates. And BDN’s lease rates in their top operating market, the Philadelphia CBD, which represents about 45% of their total NOI, currently stands at 97.4%. This is down just 120bps from the leased rates reported at the end of fiscal 2019.

And in another large market, Radnor, Pennsylvania, there’s a 310-basis point spread between its 93.8% leased rate and its occupied rate. This provides some visibility into future earnings growth.

Physical tour volumes also continue to track ahead of both 2022 and pre-pandemic levels, up 40% and 27%, respectively. An increasing share of signings attributable to those seeking to move up the quality curve is also encouraging, as is their positive ratio of tenant expansions to contractions.

And more onward looking, strides have been made in reducing their forward rollover exposure through 2024 to an average of 6.6% and 7.4% through 2026. This mitigates some risks relating to non-renewal, which is important, as the company is currently experiencing negative net absorption rates.

At current pricing multiples, shares are a tough pass. The 19% yielding dividend provides further incitement, but the risk of a cut or suspension is high. Still, for those willing to toe the line, one could at least collect the pay-outs for as long as possible. After all, management provided no overt indication on their earnings release that the dividend was at heightened risk. I, however, view the payout more skeptically, as outlined earlier.

Excluding the dividend, the upside potential on the stock remains enormous. Even at a 5x multiple, shares would have implied upside of over 40%. A strong core portfolio centered around their Philadelphia CBD and growing exposure to Life Sciences are two bullish catalysts for me. And the favorable risk/reward is another factor I believe warrants a further look into the stock. I, therefore, am revising my outlook to a "buy" from a "hold" previously.