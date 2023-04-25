Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Randstad N.V. (RANJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 2:13 PM ETRandstad N.V. (RANJF), RANJY
Randstad N.V. (OTCPK:RANJF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sander van’t Noordende - CEO

Jorge Vazquez - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hans Pluijgers - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anvesh Agrawal - Morgan Stanley

Oscar Val - JPMorgan

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Rory McKenzie - UBS

Konrad Zomer - ODDO BHF

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Randstad First Quarter Results 2023 Conference Call. My name is Priscilla, and I will be your coordinator for today’s event. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Sander van’t Noordende, the CEO, to begin today’s conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Sander van’t Noordende

Thank you very much, Priscilla for that kind introduction, and good morning, everybody. I’m here with Jorge and Bisera and Akshay from Investor Relations, and I’m pleased to share our Q1 results with you.

I would say overall, I’m pleased with the resilient performance that we delivered in the first quarter in a challenging macroeconomic environment across our markets. We have adapted well to this operating environment. Revenue growth for the quarter was minus 4.2%. Our enterprise solutions grew by 5%, in-house business grew by 1%, professionals was down 1% and staffing was down 8% in the quarter. Gross profit was down 2%, and we delivered a strong gross margin of 21% with around 19% of gross profit generated by perm and RPO combined. The improvement in our gross margin this quarter reflects a sustained focus on pricing as well as the mix of our different services. EBITA came in at EUR 266 million for the quarter with a solid EBITA margin of 4.1%, demonstrating cost management across our business.

And we continue to benefit from our strong market position. We

