Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 2:27 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.15K Followers

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Reid - VP & Corporate Treasurer

David Hult - President & CEO

Dan Clara - SVP, Operations

Michael Welch - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens, Inc.

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

John Murphy - Bank of America

Ryan Sigdahl - Graig-Hallum Capital Group

Rajat Gupta - J.P. Morgan

Glenn Chin - Seaport Research Partners

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Asbury Automotive Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Karen Reid, Vice President and Corporate Treasurer. Thank you. You may begin.

Karen Reid

Thanks, Rob, and good morning, all.

As noted, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay later this afternoon. Welcome to Asbury Automotive Group's first quarter 2023 earnings call. The press release detailing Asbury's first quarter results was issued earlier this morning and is posted on our website at investors.asburyauto.com.

Participating with me today are David Hult, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Clara, our Senior Vice President of Operations; and Michael Welch, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of our remarks, we will open the call up for questions and will be available later for any follow-up questions.

Before we begin, we must remind you that the discussion during the call today is likely to contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements other than those which are historical in nature, which may include financial projections, forecasts and current expectations, each of which are certain to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.