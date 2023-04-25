HJBC

Lower-growth med-tech remains a hard sell today, and that’s made all the worse when there are significant litigation risks unknown. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has recovered strongly off its late 2022 lows, helped by some strong quarterly beats relative to expectations, but the shares are still down another third or so since my last update – once again underlining that “how much worse can it get?” are dangerous words when considering an investment.

Philips shares look undervalued on the basis of what I believe to be conservative assumptions and multiples, but the reality is that the market doesn’t have a lot of love for med-techs with low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth prospects and/or sub-20% EBITDA margins, and that’s where Philips is today. I can understand the appeal here from a value perspective, not to mention a healthy dividend yield, and cash flows that should be able to cover future legal costs, but investors considering these shares need to at least be aware of the risk that this will be a value trap until there is greater clarity on the litigation exposure tied to the company’s sleep apnea and ventilator products.

Another Beat By Philips In Q1, But No Raise

Management built on a strong fourth quarter (relative to sell-side expectations) with another solid beat, but chose to maintain what should prove to be relatively conservative guidance for the full year. Given sentiment around this name, “under-promise and over-deliver” may not be such a bad strategy.

Revenue rose 6% in organic terms, beating expectations by 3%. Every segment beat, with Diagnostics and Treatment (or D&T), the largest, beating by almost 7%. D&T revenue rose 15%, with double-digit growth in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy lifting up mid-single-digit growth in Imaging. Connected Care revenue rose 3%, beating by 2%, with Monitoring and Analytics up double-digits. Personal Health declined 6%, but still beat expectations by about 2%.

Supply chain improvements and productivity initiatives (large-scale firings and R&D reprioritizations), as well as improved sales volumes, are driving better margins. Adjusted EBITA rose 48%, beating by 74%, with margin up 240bp to 8.6%. D&T profits more than doubled, with margin up 540bp to 11.3%, while Connected Care saw margin improve from 0.4% to 2.4%. Personal Health profits declined 18%, with margin down 210bp to 13.2%. All segments beat expectation, with a 9% beat at Personal Health, a 76% beat at D&T, and a 92% beat at Connected Care.

Not upgrading guidance may prove to be conservative. Orders were flat, with double-digit growth in D&T (driven by strong growth in Image-Guided Therapies) offsetting weaker Connected Care. As the year goes on, Philips should benefit from pricing actions in D&T taken late last year and improving demand in North America if and when staffing levels improve. Recovering demand in China should also be a positive for Personal Health.

On the margin side, there’s still more room for supply chain improvement and further leverage from headcount reductions and R&D reprioritization.

Litigation Unknowns Still Weigh Heavily On The Outlook

Philips took another EUR 575M provision for costs and liabilities related to the recall of DreamStation CPAP machines as well as recalls in its ventilator business, and also announced that 95% of its planned replacement or repair kits for the DreamStation have been completed.

While that’s not a trivial step, there are still major unknowns regarding the consent decree with the FDA and the outcome of future litigation (including a DOJ subpoena that could conceivably lead to criminal charges/penalties). The FDA’s recent communications (483 and 518(b) letters) have underlined what the agency believes was a significant failure in duty of care on the part of Philips, and penalties here could reach the hundreds of millions of dollars. I don’t expect a return to market until late in 2024, and even that’s not guaranteed at this point.

Not much has changed in my views of the product liability/personal injury litigation that Philips is facing. At this point even the number of plaintiffs/claimants is unknown and there likely won’t be a bellwether case (which will provide some guidelines for potential global settlement costs) completed until late in 2024 (if not later).

Back in December of 2022, the company provided an update on its foam and foam damage tests on its DreamStation I systems. These tests used five independent labs and were reviewed by third-party toxicologists, and the results showed low levels of foam degradation when the devices were used as labeled (namely, not using ozone to clean them) and low risk from the foam particles that were released. It remains to be seen if this will convince juries, though, as pinning their defense on the idea that the foam degradation (and subsequent injuries from the foam and related volatile organic compounds) was the fault of users using ozone cleaning may not prove compelling.

The Outlook

Management’s mid-term growth plans are not particularly ambitious, with mid-single-digit revenue growth basically matching underlying addressable market growth and margins reaching the low-teens by 2025 and the mid-to-high teens some time beyond 2025. Conservative guidance is likely wise at this point, but the downside is that mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-to-high teens margins aren’t likely to capture robust multiples.

Philips does have some good technology – the BlueSeal magnet technology used in its MRI machines is attractive, and photon-counting technology could eventually prove to be important in the CT market (Philips has been developing it since 2016, but it’s still not cost-effective today). On the other hand, the company’s image-guided therapies business has had mixed success, and companies like Styker Corporation (SYK) are getting more active in areas like telehealth, telemetry, and informatics. I’d also note that as part of its restructuring efforts, Philips is choosing to focus on a smaller number of higher-potential projects, potential increasing R&D execution risk.

I’m modeling around 4% revenue growth over the long term and free cash flow margins that eventually reach the low double-digits. In the nearer term, I don’t expect EBITDA margins to reach 20% until 2027, but I do think a return to the high teens is possible in 2025.

Discounting these cash flows, and including $4.5B in estimated litigation payouts, I do believe that Philips is undervalued below the mid-$20’s (for the ADRs). Likewise, the shares look undervalued even with a sub-2x revenue multiple. The issue here, though, is that even if Philips trades at what look to be low multiples, the combination of lackluster revenue growth and EBITDA margins are problematic as the market often overlooks these companies.

The Bottom Line

I understand why low multiples, a good dividend yield, and manageable legal liability relative to future cash flows could hold appeal for value-driven investors. My issue is more that value stories have been a tougher way to make money in med-tech historically, and I’m not all that impressed with Philips management’s efforts to drive better top line growth – I like the margin-improvement initiatives, but I think revenue growth matters too. With that, I do think Philips shares are undervalued, but I also think they could carry a discount to fair value for a while longer.