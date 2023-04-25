CatLane

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is set to benefit from improving Copper prices, as demand continues to outpace supply, despite a likely macroeconomic slowdown in 2023. Dr. Copper usually is a gauge of the global economy, owing to the fact that it plays a key role in most industries. But prices could be headed up regardless of the broader economic situation, which hasn't been positive, as supply constraints weigh on the commodity. The market clearly expects the stock to outperform, as the stock has been rallying from a 52-week low of $42 a share to the current trading range of around $78 a share.

Copper prices retreated in 2022, and since then have gone back up, only to settle around $8800, not too far off from their recent highs of around $9000. The current supply and demand dynamic, where there is a slight shortage of copper, but enough reserves, to maintain short-term supply differentials, could see Copper prices head back above $9000 in short term.

China historically has been the biggest consumer of copper, and with China continuing to struggle with recovery, as a result, Copper prices have remained under pressure. Regardless, China copper stocks have been on the decline in recent times, although they recovered in recent months, hitting 241,000 total stock. This is largely as demand continued to be weak out of China, as exports and the local economy continued to slow down.

Further adding to the woes, global exports and trade should continue to slow down, despite an increase in key ‘green goods’ which China produces a lot of. Considering that the global economy continues to slow as does trade, China’s economy is expected to slow as well. China has accounted for 51%, of global copper demand in recent times, and a portion of that is exported.

Therefore, demand will be affected by China’s slowdown. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific should continue to see strong demand for copper, as should other developing regions, such as Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Other major copper consumers such as the US, which accounts for 7% of total copper demand should also see significant demand. Southern Copper’s revenue is dependent on Asia-Pacific, Mexico, and the United States, mostly.

All these economies should remain positive for the year, and this should translate into continued growth for Southern Coppers revenue. Southern Copper's total production is expected to increase in 2023 along with demand, especially both Zinc and Copper, as the company looks to meet increasing demand.

Demand Breakup (Investor Presentation)

Despite slowing down global issues with supply continue to persist, and the LME (see image below), expected supply and demand forecasts to be at par with each other during the year. The copper industry has clearly warned of a supply and demand gap in 2023. And this is likely to mean we see copper prices heading upward, despite the Chinese and global slowdown. Industries such as green and renewable, are expected on the other hand to keep copper demand largely afloat. This should lead to copper prices increasing further and heading higher in the near future.

LME forecast (London Metals Exchange)

Meanwhile, Southern Copper, which has significant production and reserve capacity should benefit from these trends. According to the company’s investor presentation, Southern Copper has the highest reserves of any listed company in the world. Furthermore, Southern Copper has a low cost fully integrated operations, which is quite lucrative. Currently, the company has around 44.8 MT of copper reserves, and resources are estimated to be around 71.9 MT. The high level of resources means the company can ramp up production slightly if needed, to take advantage of supply shortages.

In the short term, copper prices could rally, in my opinion, owing to the demand (refer to LME image above)-supply dynamic, where supply is disrupted as a result of, supply chain bottlenecks out of the likes of Peru, and Indonesia, combined with LME's forecast for demand. According to LME as shown in the image above copper demand should continue to remain around 26-27,000,000 tonnes in 2023, although supply disruptions, supply such as the unrest in Peru, and disruptions in other regions could see supply come in below demand for 2023.

In addition to copper, the company also produces Molybdenum, Zinc, and Silver. Molybdenum has been witnessing supply chain bottlenecks out of China, and therefore continues to see prices rise significantly. Prices have quadrupled in recent times and this means that Southern Copper should benefit from these price increases.

Meanwhile, the cash cost per pound currently stands at $0.78 per pound. The company expects a production rate of 926 kt and $10.7 billion in sales in 2023. These estimates are based on copper prices being around $4.00/lb. I expected revenue to come in higher than projections, mainly as copper prices should be higher than the current average projected by the company. If copper prices rally, it could mean you can expect revenue to come in around $11-$11.75 billion and EBITDA to come in around $6.0 billion to around $6.4 billion assuming margins remain steady. EBITDA is expected to be affected by rising costs, with the biggest cost increases due to, maintenance, power, fuel, and labor costs.

Cost breakup (Investor Presentation)

Currently Southern Copper expects to realize around $4 per pound of copper in 2023, with revenue expected to grow around 6%, I believe that per pound of copper will be closer to around $4.5 per pound. As a result, projecting out net income on $4.5 pounds of copper and current prices of the second largest commodity produced Molybdenum, should see net income come to around $3.4 billion compared to the current projection of around $3 billion by Southern Copper's management. This would put the forward P/E at around 17x revenue, which isn’t expensive, and the stock could continue to head upwards in my opinion.

The current balance sheet also remains relatively steady with the debt/EBITDA currently standing at around 1.2x, which is reasonable. The company should start reducing some of that debt in the current year as it looks to take advantage of the increased cash flow. The company is currently projecting $2.3 billion in cash flow, and around $770 million in dividends, which would drop the current dividend level significantly below the current 4.5% level.

Southern Copper's biggest risks remain geographical, with 17% exposure to the U.S., where an economic slowdown is likely, and government spending is likely to reduce as a result of increased scrutiny on debt. This could affect both green energy investment and infrastructure investment, which are major sources of copper demand. Secondly, China is another major source of demand where, a slowdown in trade, could lead to a significant decline in copper demand, leaving Southern Copper with extra stocks.

This might turn investors off and could see the stock to retreat. Furthermore, copper prices could be under pressure, if major economies such as China, which demand the most copper stall, which could send revenue lower, and affect the stock negatively. Global risks remain, but for now, things are positive, and Southern Copper is well-placed to see positive returns in 2023.