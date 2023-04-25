Khanchit Khirisutchalual

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) the former MTBC which we called the roll-up king as its main growth avenue used to be through acquisitions in the very fragmented RCM (revenue cycle management) space.

The company could do this as their technology platform and low-cost base (with outsourced employees in places like Pakistan) put acquired clients on a lower cost base and extracted value from the acquisitions, from the 10-K:

it is becoming increasingly difficult for traditional RCM companies, together with a variety of other healthcare industry vendors and healthcare IT companies, to meet the growing the growing technology and business service needs of healthcare providers without a significant investment in an information technology infrastructure and the utilization of a talented, cost-efficient global team. Since the Company went public in July 2014, we have completed 17 transactions, acquiring complementary assets to grow our business.

The growth stalled last year, which management calls a transition year:

CCLD IR presentation

Management called 2022 a transition year as the company is venturing beyond RCM, from the earnings PR:

We launched several new products, including CareCloud Remote for home healthcare and CareCloud Wellness, which expanded our digital health portfolio to provide chronic care management and remote patient monitoring to a rapidly growing user base.

Here is an overview of their offerings, from the April/23 IR presentation:

CCLD IR presentation

This is a bit abstract, but there is a useful slide that illustrates what kind of problems their products solve for customers:

CCLD IR presentation

Growth

CCLD IR presentation

While 2022 looks like a lost year for growth, this would be a bit of an exaggeration:

Growth was hampered by the loss of two clients, excluding these yields a 7% growth.

The company introduced new products.

Bookings doubled in 2022, but since they didn't publish a figure (apart from $8M in bookings for Wellness), it's difficult to assess how this will drive growth.

The two lost clients were clients of Meridian which CareCloud acquired in 2020 and these two clients were already in the process of migrating onto the platforms of their acquirers, so the loss didn't come unexpectedly, in fact, the revenue these two clients generated lasted longer than expected. Meridian does win new clients like Alpine in December/22.

Growth drivers

Organic growth

Acquisitions

New products

International expansion

The company operates in markets that experience healthy growth, so there are tailwinds, from the 10-K:

Healthcare IT is growing at 13% CAGR between 2020-2030 per Allied Market Research.

RCM is growing at 10% CAGR through 2030 per Grand View Research.

While revenue growth stalled, the company experienced an organic bookings growth of 94%, driven mostly by a large expansion of their sales force, from 13 to 50+ sales reps over the last two years.

While management sees the trend continuing, the bookings growth isn't instantly driving higher revenues, which are only expected to rise 12% in FY23, although entirely through organic growth with any possible acquisitions adding to that number.

They are benefiting from their medSR acquisition in 2021 by leveraging their 200+ hospital relationships to deliver cross-selling RCM services (Q4CC):

Over the last year, we reestablished and strengthened our relationships with several leading health system software vendors and confirmed our cross-selling thesis by increasing medSR RCM-related revenue by approximately 300%.

The company introduced new products like RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) in September 2022 as part of their Wellness Suite and almost instantly won a customer.

The other part of Wellness is Chronic Care Management, which also added another customer recently. Together with RPM, these are significant growth areas as much of the healthcare system is in the process of switching to value-based care, with more emphasis on preventive care, a huge growth opportunity for the company.

Then there is their physical therapy EHR solution, launched in January/23, from the Q4CC:

In terms of the market dynamics for software solutions in the rehab space, it is fairly mature and dominated by a couple of vendors. But it is our understanding that innovation has not been at the forefront for some time. That is where we see the biggest opportunity for us. Our remote product is already being used by a leading rehab practice consists of over 2,500 clinicians.

The company is also preparing for a launch in the UAE in the upcoming year (we assume that to be 2024) as the government is mandating EHR adoption. They see opportunities for three of their services, and digital health is expected to grow at 25% CAGR in the UAE in the next few years.

Finances

Some of the more interesting metrics:

Organic bookings growth of 94%.

RCM constituted 52% of FY22 revenue, with 90% of the clients also using other products.

Wellness ended Q4 with $8M in bookings, a record.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.2M.

GAAP net income almost doubled to $5.6M, but this is deceptive as it doesn't take the dividend of the preferred shares into account. Adding these then one arrives at a GAAP net loss per share of $0.67.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 2022 was $16.3M ($1.07 per share).

$12.3M in cash.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins aren't trending all that much, and operationally, the company is in the black and generates cash. Cash flow from operations was approximately $6.0M in Q4, but last year, the company spend $15.5M on dividends on the preferred shares.

Data by YCharts

Guidance

Revenue +12% organic growth to $142M-$146M

AEBITDA +15% to $24M-$27M

Valuation

A sore eye for investors is the following:

CCLD IR presentation

The Series A preferred stock (CCLDP) has been here forever, and it is incomprehensible that management hasn't used the low-interest rate era to redeem these (which was possible from November 4, 2020 onwards) in order to get rid of that 11% dividend.

They did get rid of about 14% of CCLDP, replacing it with a slightly less onerous 8.75% yielding Preferred Series B (and $7.5M in working capital), but this doesn't make all that much of a difference.

EV (at $3.5 per share) is $210M, yielding an EV/S multiple of 1.45x. The dividends on the preferred keep earnings in the red, with EPS expected to be -$0.67 this year, rising to -$0.39 in 2024.

Conclusion

After a year of relative stagnation, the company is set to increase growth and further improve operational metrics. Given the markets it operates in and its track record and the relatively quick traction they're getting with new products, we have little doubt it will succeed.

The company hasn't managed to change the high cost of the preferred shares, only refinancing a small percentage of these and achieving only a 2.25% reduction in interest on the new preferred shares.

These high dividends will keep the company in the red this year and the next and quite possibly well beyond, and with the rise in interest rates, the moment of cheap refinancing (if it ever existed) has passed.

There will likely come a future when the business generates so much cash flow that they will be able to slowly redeem the preferred shares, but despite good progress, it looks like that future is still quite a long way off.

The preferred shares are probably more interesting at this point as long as they're not trading more than a fraction above redemption value ($25 for both), they produce a generous dividend that isn't in peril.

