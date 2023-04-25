Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 2:40 PM ETCommunity Bank System, Inc. (CBU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.15K Followers

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Tryniski - President and CEO

Joseph Sutaris - EVP and CFO

Dimitar Karaivanov - COO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Welcome to the Community Bank System First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry, markets, and economic environment in which the company operates.

Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these statements. These risks are detailed in the company's annual report and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note this conference is being recorded.

Today’s call presenters are Mark Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joseph Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They will be joined by Dimitar Karaivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, for the question-and-answer session. Gentlemen, you may begin.

Mark Tryniski

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter conference call. certainly, has been an eventful quarter for the industry. I typically comment on earnings first, but it feels like I should start with the balance sheet. First off, the events of the weekend of March 10 had virtually no impact on us beyond the minimal level of customer inquiries. We proactively reached out to our larger consumer commercial and municipal customers with no movement at all in those deposits or relationships.

Total deposits were actually up almost $100 million during the quarter, mostly CDs, with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.