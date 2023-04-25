Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Republic: I See Almost No Viable Path To Equity Survivorship

Apr. 25, 2023 3:44 PM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)8 Comments
Siyu LI profile picture
Siyu LI
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • I compared First Republic's 1Q23 earnings results to my past assessment.
  • I project my forward-looking perspective onto its dire 2Q23 situation.
  • I explore various paths to its equity survivorship.

Number Of Federally Insured Banks In US At Record Low

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Background

I analyzed First Republic (NYSE:FRC) situation quite intensively here and here during its rapid development in March 2023. I reviewed various press releases, analyzed management's commentary, and more importantly what the management didn't say, and tried

FRC

Deposit Outflow Prediction (Author SA article)

FRC

First Republic (1Q23 ER)

FRC

First Republic (1Q23 ER)

FRC

2Q23 Yield Model (Author)

FRC

First Republic (Y22 10-K filings)

This article was written by

Siyu LI profile picture
Siyu LI
1.56K Followers
I am a fundamental-driven analyst. I read sec filings/call script/ppt, study competitors, try out products, keep track of key personnel - leave no stone unturned to build rock-solid convictions. -------------------------------- I look for 3 types of companies. Misunderstood underdogs - power players mispriced for wrong reasons. Some past picks include H&R Block ($HRB)Turnaround stories - they failed before, hated, and still being ignored by investors, despite coming back like a champion. Recent picks include: Deutsche Bank ($DB), and United Natural Food ($UNFI)True innovators - they are category creators and pioneers, they grow where innovation thrives. Past picks include Roku ($ROKU). --------------------------------I am a generalist and am aware no matter how much I study a company, there are always investors out there in the SA community, who know a lot more than I do. They keep me stay humble and stay hungry. --------------------------------I am a practitioner of Ray Dalio's principles, an admirer of Peter Lynch's pragmatic style, and a follower of Howard Marks' wisdom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.