Oxford Biomedica plc (OXBDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Mathias - Chief Executive Officer

Kyri Mitrophanous - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Frank Mathias

So hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our meeting today, our Analyst Report Meeting on the Results of 2022. I'm Frank Mathias. I'm the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company. And believe me, it's a great pleasure to meet you today together with our Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Paynter. I believe you are known here.

So just for those who do not know me by now, I'm French, as you can hear from my accent, I'm sure about that. I was born in Paris, and I went to school there and to the university. So I'm pharmacist by education with a PhD in immunology and more than 30 years now of experience in the biopharmaceutical environment in senior positions at different companies throughout the biopharmaceutical industry. As you might know, I come from another renowned CDMO, namely Rentschler Biopharma, where I was CEO for about 7 years. So also, I have only started 3 weeks ago to be very precise 3 weeks, 1.5 days ago. I can already say following, and this is in line with what I have expected from the beginning. So being a scientist myself, I'm really impressed by the science at Oxford Biomedica. The science behind the team behind you, Kyri, because we are happy also to have in the room today, our Chief Scientific Officer.

Our company is already recognized as a true leader in the innovative development and production of viral vectors. And this applies mainly for lentiviral vectors, as you know, but I believe that we are also making big progress in the AAV

