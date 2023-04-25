Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Fed Is Set For A Massive Showdown With The Market

Logan Kane
Summary

  • The Fed has made its intentions clear – inflation is far too high and there will be no interest rate cuts in 2023.
  • The bond market is screaming for an imminent recession and pricing in four Fed interest rate cuts by January.
  • The equity market seems oblivious to both the Fed and the bond market, as well as the coming debt ceiling showdown in Congress.
  • Each of these three groups is telling a distinctly different story about the economy over the next 1-2 years.
  • Who do you trust here? Fed economists, the bond market, or stock speculators?

The Federal Reserve Building In Washington DC, USA

The equity market has been calm in recent weeks, but underneath the surface, the bond market is going haywire. Traders are placing increasingly bold bets on an imminent recession and a Fed pivot, squaring off against a Fed that has been battered by

January 2024 Implied Fed Funds Rate

January 2024 Implied Fed Funds Rate (CME FedWatch)

Fed Dot Plot

Fed Dot Plot (Federal Reserve)

Corporate Taxes and Interest Share of EBIT

Corporate Taxes and Interest Share of EBIT (Federal Reserve)

Will Debt Ceiling Be Raised?

US Treasury Cash Balance (Gavekal Research/Macrobond via Bloomberg)

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

