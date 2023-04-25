Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 3:27 PM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS), NTRSO
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.15K Followers

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael O’Grady - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jason Tyler - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Childe - Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

Lauren Allnut - Controller

Grace Higgins - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Vivek Juneja - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Northern Trust Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Childe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Childe

Thank you Cynthia. Good morning everyone and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on our call this morning are Mike O’Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; Lauren Allnut, our Controller, and Grace Higgins from our Investor Relations team.

Our first quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today’s conference call. This April 25 call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be made available on our website through May 25.

Northern Trust disclaims any continuing accuracy of the information provided in this call after today. Please refer to our Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements on Page 12 of the accompanying presentation, which will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.