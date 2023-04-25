Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 3:31 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.15K Followers

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pablo Paez - Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations

George Zoley - Executive Chairman

Jose Gordo - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Evans - Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Calabrese - Chief Operating Officer

James Black - President, GEO Secure Services

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti

Brian Violino - Wedbush

Kirk Ludtke - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to The GEO Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please also note, today’s event is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the floor over to Pablo Paez, Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations. Please go ahead.

Pablo Paez

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for today’s discussion of The GEO Group’s first quarter 2023 earnings results. With us today are George Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board; Jose Gordo, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Evans, Chief Financial Officer; Wayne Calabrese, Chief Operating Officer; and James Black, President of GEO Secure Services.

This morning we will discuss our first quarter results as well as our outlook and we will conclude the call with a question-and-answer session. This conference call is also being webcast live on our investor website at investors.geogroup.com.

Today we will discuss non-GAAP basis information. A reconciliation from non-GAAP basis information to GAAP basis results is included in the press release and supplemental disclosure we issued this morning.

Additionally, much of the information we will discuss today, including the answers we give in response to your questions, may include forward-looking statements regarding our beliefs and current expectations with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.