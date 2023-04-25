Dr_Microbe

Introduction

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2010 and is currently focused on developing messenger RNA medicines. The company's contributions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic have been significant. Moderna has continued to make advances in its research, showing promising results for a personalized cancer vaccine and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Additionally, as of February 2023, the company is in the process of advancing Phase 3 trials for RSV, cytomegalovirus, and seasonal flu.

Recent events: Spikevax Bivalent BA.4/BA.5 has been authorized in the U.S. as a booster dose for all age groups, starting from 5 months. Moderna's RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345, demonstrated high efficacy in older adults and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. Meanwhile, the flu vaccine mRNA-1010 showed mixed results in a Phase 3 trial. Moderna's latent vaccines are progressing, with the CMV vaccine candidate, mRNA-1647, in a pivotal Phase 3 study. In therapeutics, positive results emerged from a Phase 2 trial for the personalized cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, in combination with Merck's Keytruda. Furthermore, Moderna is advancing rare disease treatments, such as mRNA-3927 for propionic acidemia and VX-522 for cystic fibrosis, and has initiated a Phase 1B trial for heart failure treatment candidate, mRNA-0184.

The following article focuses on the potential of mRNA technology and Moderna's prospects beyond COVID-19 vaccines.

Financials

Before we dig in, let's review Moderna's most recent financial report. Moderna's total revenue for Q4 2022 was $5.1 billion, a decrease from $7.2 billion in the same period in 2021, largely due to lower sales of its COVID-19 vaccines. The cost of sales as a percentage of product sales increased by 25 percentage points due to increased royalties, charges for inventory write-downs, and expenses for unutilized manufacturing capacity. Research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses also increased in Q4 2022. For the full year 2022, total revenue was $19.3 billion, primarily due to increased sales of the COVID-19 vaccines. The company recorded a decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share for both Q4 2022 and the full year 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments increased slightly from $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion between December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Showcased the Potential of mRNA Technology

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna's quick development, testing, and approval of the Spikevax vaccine proved the potential of mRNA technology in therapeutic and vaccine development. This achievement highlighted both the benefits of mRNA-based medicines and Moderna's capacity to respond to global health crises.

The speed of vaccine development was impressive, with Moderna designing the mRNA-based vaccine in just a few weeks after receiving the virus's genetic sequence. mRNA vaccines do not require the cultivation of live viruses or viral proteins, making the production process more straightforward and faster. The mRNA instructs cells to produce harmless versions of viral proteins that the immune system recognizes and responds to.

Another advantage of mRNA vaccines is their flexibility and adaptability. Moderna quickly adapted the COVID-19 vaccine to address new strains that emerged during the pandemic. This versatility positions mRNA technology as a platform to address future pandemics and infectious diseases.

Moderna's ability to rapidly expand production and distribute hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to countries worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic was crucial. Remarkably, this achievement was accomplished despite Moderna's relative obscurity prior to its pandemic response.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy (over 90%) and a favorable safety profile in clinical trials and real-world studies, a significant accomplishment for an entirely new class of vaccines.

The success of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has boosted confidence in mRNA technology, attracting investments and spurring further research into mRNA-based medicines for various diseases, including cancer, influenza, and rare genetic disorders. The growing pipeline of mRNA medicines offers exciting possibilities for the future of healthcare.

Beyond COVID-19: Moderna's mRNA Platform Offers Diverse Market Opportunities for Future Growth

As COVID-19 vaccine revenues continue to dwindle, Moderna has several market opportunities that could supplement its income by leveraging its mRNA platform:

Seasonal flu vaccine (mRNA-1010): Although the Phase 3 trial demonstrated mixed results, Moderna's mRNA-based flu vaccine still presents a significant market opportunity. If the company can refine the vaccine to address the observed limitations, it could potentially offer an improved alternative to traditional flu vaccines, which generally have lower efficacy.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (mRNA-1647): The CMV vaccine candidate is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study. CMV is a common virus that can cause severe complications in pregnant women, newborns, and immunocompromised individuals. A successful CMV vaccine could cater to a large unmet need and generate significant revenue for Moderna.

Personalized cancer vaccine (mRNA-4157/V940): The positive results from the Phase 2 trial, in combination with Merck's Keytruda, indicate potential in the immuno-oncology space. Breakthrough Therapy Designation for mRNA-4157/V940 could expedite its path to market, and the expansion of this platform into other tumor types, such as non-small cell lung cancer, could further boost revenue.

Rare disease treatments: Moderna is advancing treatments for rare diseases, such as mRNA-3927 for propionic acidemia and VX-522 for cystic fibrosis. These programs address unmet medical needs and often receive regulatory incentives, such as orphan drug designation and accelerated approval pathways, which can lead to quicker market entry and substantial revenue.

Heart failure treatment (mRNA-0184): The initiation of the Phase 1B trial for mRNA-0184, designed to produce the cardioprotective hormone relaxin, demonstrates Moderna's expansion into the cardiovascular disease market. If successful, this treatment could cater to a large patient population and generate significant revenue.

Combination respiratory vaccines: Moderna is working on advancing its respiratory vaccine portfolio, which could include single-agent and combination vaccines for RSV, seasonal flu, and COVID-19. Developing combination vaccines that target multiple respiratory pathogens could streamline vaccination processes and attract market demand.

Future pandemic preparedness: Moderna's success in rapidly developing a COVID-19 vaccine has positioned the company as a leader in pandemic response. Governments and organizations may invest in partnerships with Moderna for future pandemic preparedness, generating income through the development of new vaccines and manufacturing facilities.

Moderna's mRNA-1345 Vaccine for RSV Presents Significant Market Opportunity

Moderna's mRNA-1345 vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has emerged as a particularly promising opportunity for the company outside of COVID-19. With the recent announcement of the vaccine achieving primary efficacy endpoints and receiving Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA, Moderna is well-positioned to capitalize on this significant market opportunity. The vaccine demonstrated impressive efficacy rates of 83.7% against RSV lower respiratory tract disease and 82.4% with three or more symptoms in older adults. Furthermore, the vaccine was deemed safe and well-tolerated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, particularly for infants and older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year in the United States. In older adults, RSV infections can lead to severe pneumonia and exacerbate underlying chronic conditions such as heart or lung disease. Globally, RSV results in millions of hospitalizations and thousands of fatalities in individuals over 65 years old in the United States. According to The Lancet, RSV is accountable for "one in every 50 deaths in children aged 0-60 months and one in every 28 deaths in children aged 28 days to 6 months."

Given the significant impact of RSV on public health, a vaccine like mRNA-1345 could have broad implications for reducing the burden of the disease, particularly in vulnerable populations such as older adults and young children. The market opportunity for Moderna's RSV vaccine can be analyzed in several ways:

Addressable Market: With millions of older adults and young children at risk for RSV-related complications, the addressable market for an RSV vaccine is substantial. Furthermore, as life expectancies increase, the older adult population will continue to grow, further expanding the potential market for mRNA-1345.

Unmet Medical Need: Currently, there is no approved RSV vaccine available for the general population. There is a significant unmet medical need for an effective RSV vaccine, and mRNA-1345 has the potential to fill this gap. The high vaccine efficacy demonstrated in clinical trials may make it an attractive option for healthcare providers and patients.

Pricing and Reimbursement: The pricing strategy for mRNA-1345 will play a crucial role in determining the vaccine's market opportunity. If the vaccine is priced competitively and is covered by insurance and government reimbursement programs, it may encourage widespread adoption.

Global Demand: RSV is a global health concern, and the market opportunity for mRNA-1345 extends beyond the United States. If the vaccine receives regulatory approval in other countries, the market potential could be even more substantial.

Pediatric Applications: The pediatric Phase 1 trial of mRNA-1345 is fully enrolled, suggesting that Moderna is also exploring the potential of the vaccine in younger populations. If mRNA-1345 proves effective and safe in children, it could significantly increase the vaccine's market opportunity.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Moderna has showcased the potential of its mRNA platform through its success in developing the COVID-19 vaccine which has attracted significant investments and accelerated research in mRNA-based medicines. The company's diverse pipeline, which includes candidates for seasonal flu, cytomegalovirus, personalized cancer vaccines, rare disease treatments, heart failure treatment, and combination respiratory vaccines, presents numerous market opportunities for future growth.

A particularly promising candidate is the mRNA-1345 vaccine for RSV, which has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and demonstrated high efficacy in older adults. Given the substantial addressable market, unmet medical need, and global demand for an RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345 presents a significant, multi-billion dollar market opportunity for Moderna.

Financially, Moderna has experienced a decrease in revenue in Q4 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower sales of its COVID-19 vaccines. However, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments have increased slightly, providing a stable financial foundation for continued growth and expansion.

Moderna's mRNA platform has shown tremendous potential, with a robust pipeline and promising clinical trial results. Therefore, I advise investors to view the recent stock weakness as a buying opportunity and consider Moderna as a long-term investment with a "Strong Buy" recommendation, making it a must-have in nearly all portfolio types. Moderna's continuous innovation and portfolio expansion have placed it in an excellent position to seize the various market opportunities presented by mRNA technology, leading to significant revenue growth in the years to come.

Risks to Thesis

While my bullish outlook on Moderna has valid points, there are several risks to consider: