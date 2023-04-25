Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Whitbread plc (WTBCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 3:51 PM ETWhitbread plc (WTBCF), WTBDY
Whitbread plc (OTCPK:WTBCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Hemant Patel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vicki Stern - Barclays

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Leo Carrington - Citi

Alex Brignall - Redburn

Tim Barrett - Numis

Jaina Mistry - Jefferies

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Andre Juillard - Deutsche Bank

Joe Thomas - HSBC

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon, all, and welcome to the Whitbread FY '23 Preliminary Results Announcement and Live Q&A Session. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to CEO, Dominic Paul, to begin. So, Dominic, please go ahead when you are ready.

Dominic Paul

Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining my first call as the Chief Executive of Whitbread for our preliminary results announcement, alongside Hemant Patel, our Group CFO.

I just wanted to begin by reiterating how excited I am to be back at Whitbread. The business is in great shape. It's trading strongly as you can see by today's results.

Having spent significant time out in our hotels and restaurants with the teams, both here in the U.K., but also in Germany, I've been really struck by the passion and the dedication that underpins our ability to deliver consistent quality guest experience whilst continuing to offer great value. This is what differentiates us from our peers and is at the core of our U.K. model, a model that we are now on course to replicate in Germany.

I do hope you had a chance to read our release this morning and maybe also watch our results webcast. I'm just going to pull out a few of the key highlights from our announcement, and

