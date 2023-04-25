Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TIP: De-Dollarization Should Help Drive Real Yields Lower

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • While the 1.6% real yield on the iShares TIPS Bond ETF may not seem like a great annual return, from a risk-reward perspective, the TIP fund remains highly attractive.
  • The rising trend of global de-dollarization is likely to put downside pressure on US growth while putting upside pressure on inflation, pushing real yields lower.
  • I expect to see US real 10-year bond yields move back below zero over the coming quarters, which would result in around 10% capital gains for the TIP.
  • The relatively low duration of the TIP limits volatility and downside risks relative to longer-dated instruments.

Inflation-linked bonds benefit when interest rate expectations fall faster than inflation expectations or inflation expectations rise faster than interest rate expectations. Ultimately, the level of real interest rates reflects the outlook for real GDP growth and monetary policy. Both of these

Chart

TIP ETF Vs 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields (Bloomberg)

Chart

US Dollar Index Vs TIP (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TIP, LTPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

