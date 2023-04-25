Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 4:13 PM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.15K Followers

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Catherine Wei - Investor Relations

David Morris - President and Chief Executive Officer

Alex Ko - Chief Financial Officer

Gary Fan - Executive Vice President and CAO

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Motta - KBW

Ben Gerlinger - Hovde Group

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the RBB Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Catherine Wei, Investor Relations Officer at RBB Bancorp. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Catherine Wei

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss RBB Bancorp's financial results for the first quarter of 2023. With me today are President and Chief Executive Officer David Morris; Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko; Chief Credit Officer, Jeffrey Yeh; Chief Administrative Officer, Gary Fran; and Chief Risk Officer, Vincent Liu. David and Alex will briefly summarize the results, which can be found in the earnings press release that is available on our Investor Relations website. And then, we'll open up the call to your questions.

During this conference call, statements made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon specific assumptions that may or may not prove correct. Forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors relating to RBB Bancorp's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the company.

For a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.