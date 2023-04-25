Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Precious Metals: The Recession Play Everyone Should Consider In Their Portfolio

Summary

  • Gold and Silver are excellent ways to diversify yourself and as protection in case of a recession. This article can be seen as a great introduction to precious metals.
  • The mining life cycle from an exploration company to a major producer is a difficult one, we explain this concept throughout the article.
  • There are many different ways to invest in precious metals, physical bullion, ETFs, individual stocks, derivatives. All of these are discussed in the article.
  • Precious metals can be seen as safe-haven assets in times of economic and political uncertainty as we are seeing right now, which is why we believe they are a buy.

Present 1000 g of fine gold bars. a man holds gold on a black background.

Diy13

Introduction

In the uncertain times we are currently living in, with sky high-inflation, geopolitical tensions, policy mistakes, the housing bubble, and much more, people look for safe-haven assets to park their hard-earned money. In this article, we discuss why an allocation in precious metals could be wise

U.S. Bank Failures

Pew Research Center

Dollar vs. Gold - Dollar loses its status as reserve currency

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Global Silver Production

World Silver Survey

Silver's important role in Solar Power

Silver's important role in Solar Power (silverinstitute.org)

Silver 1 Ounce Coins

Silver 1 Ounce Coins (Jmbullion)

1 kg Gold Bars

1 kg Gold Bars (Jmbullion)

GLD technical analysis -GLD

Stock Info with Tradingview

PSLV Technical Analysis -PSLV

Stock Info with Tradingview

GDX 10 biggest holdings -GDX

Stock Info with VanEck

GDXJ 10 biggest holdings -GDXJ

Stock Info with VanEck

SIL top 10 biggest holdings -SIL

Stock Info with Global X

SILJ top 10 Biggest Holdings -SILJ

Stock Info with ETFMG

Life Cycle of a Mine

U.S. Global Research

Nearer Term Producers in Mining

Stock Info

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
690 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR, XAGUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

