Great Lakes Dredge & Dock May Offer Recession-Proof Opportunity

Summary

  • GLDD has been beaten down by many things going wrong, seeing its weakest operating margin in 20 years in 2022.
  • GLDD is a market leader in an oligopolistic market with barriers to entry due to the Jones Act and high capital intensity. The majority of revenue comes from the government.
  • Recent Q1 contract wins suggests things may be stabilizing.
  • While it's not yet possible to say if 2023 will be a good year for GLDD, it seems highly probable that the next 1-3 years will see robust improvement.
  • A price of $5-$9/share appears fair, and with the price towards the lower end of that range, the setup seems attractive for this defensive stock today.
The dredger is at sea

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) may be getting cheap in absolute terms compared to its own history. That's in part because recent results have been poor with falling revenue, a shrinking backlog, narrowing margins and ballooning capex. However, things may now be stabilizing

Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

