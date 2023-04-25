Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Callon Petroleum: A Buy As Easing Inflation Is Likely Transitory

Apr. 25, 2023 5:55 PM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)OIL, SPY
Summary

  • Energy prices are now pushing inflation downwards.
  • General equities look risky while energy stocks are oversold.
  • Callon Petroleum appears very cheap.

I retired at an early age from IBM, as a System, Business and Inventory analyst and began investing over 40 years ago. I began the Struthers' Resource/Tech Stock Report just over 27 years ago by popular demand from colleagues. I started writing on Seeking Alpha about 5 years ago. Successful investing is a marathon, not a sprint. I believe in a well diversified portfolio in different sectors and diversify within those sectors. I look for value, trends and under known/owned stocks. Technical analysis is key to establish buy and sell levels. I have been able to constantly out perform benchmarks with my approach,

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

