Nabors Industries Stock: When Technicals And Fundamentals Align

Apr. 25, 2023 6:01 PM ETNabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)
Summary

  • For Q1 2023, Nabors Industries Ltd. showed an earnings beat for the first time since Q2 2021, surprising the consensus by >250%.
  • The target of $400 million in adjusted free cash flow for 2023 remained unchanged - the forwarding free cash flow yield stands at over 35%.
  • I expect the company's financial strength to force analysts to revise their estimates upward again - this should play into the hands of Nabors Industries Ltd.'s buyers in the short term.
  • Technicals support my bullish view. So despite the existing risks, I see Nabors Industries stock as having short-to medium-term growth prospects of at least 20-30% from current prices.
Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

Thesis

I think Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) offers a good risk/reward ratio after its [Q1 2023] earnings release on April 23, 2023, when the company reiterated its free cash flow ("FCF") guidance. The stock is too cheap to ignore in

NBR's Q4 2022 data

NBR's press release, author's notes

Seeking Alpha News, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, NBR's Earnings Surprises

YCharts, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha, NBR's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Seeking Alpha and YCharts data, author's work

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

