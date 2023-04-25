Google Q1 Earnings: Double Beat, Increased Stock Buybacks, GCP Breakeven, AI Momentum

400tmax

Google stock (NASDAQ:GOOG / NASDAQ:GOOGL) has staged a 20% comeback this year, buoyed by momentum in generative AI that has been at the forefront of market attention, as well as a broad-based rotation back into the tech havens following the onset of weakness in the financial sector in recent months. Yet, modest performance in Google's core advertising segment (+1.8% y/y), despite reacceleration, brings back into focus the underlying business' susceptibility to macroeconomic challenges in the near term. Although previous concerns over ChatGPT's threat to Google's search leadership have largely abated following rival Microsoft's (MSFT) launch of generative AI-enabled Copilot cloud-based productivity software solutions earlier this year, alongside still-nominal Bing market share gains in search ads during the March quarter - which together indicated a lesser threat of ChatGPT as a "search disruptor" - investor focus is returning on the extent of which persistent macroeconomic challenges spanning inflation and rising interest rates will impact its advertising business over the near term.

However, continued progress at GCP's "march to profitability," as observed via the segment's slim operating income during the first quarter, despite inclusion of AI cost changes and one-time restructuring charges, has likely made a favorable contribution to the company's earnings beat (EPS $1.17 vs. consensus estimate $1.07), offsetting some of the impacts from macro-driven weakness in the more profitable advertising segment. Looking ahead, continued growth at GCP is expected to bolster the segment's case toward breakeven within the foreseeable future, while the ensuing cost reductions stemming from recent job cuts will contribute to better profitability across the overall business through the latter half of the year.

With the stock being the only one that's still trading at a discount relative to its big tech peers, its historical average, as well as the broader tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index at about 20x estimated earnings, alongside a robust balance sheet to "play through" both macro-driven and industry-specific challenges, we believe it has sufficiently de-risked for the anticipated fundamental weakness ahead. This accordingly allows room for incremental momentum expected in the second half, driven by both anticipated margin preservation progress, as well as returning cyclical and seasonal tailwinds in digital advertising in which Google's moat remains intact to capitalize on.

Search and Video Ad Tailwinds

Total Google advertising revenue for the first quarter grew 3% y/y (+6% y/y constant currency) to $69.8 billion, outperforming the consensus estimate of $68.8 billion. Yet, weakness remains in Google advertising, despite reacceleration in Search and other (+1.9% y/y) and YouTube ads (-2.6% y/y), with nominal segment declines. The results were in line with expectations for ad spending to remain subdued in the current year due to the persistent overhang of macroeconomic challenges.

Despite Google Search's sprawling reach, it's not immune to cyclical challenges facing the broader digital advertising industry, which is evident through the format's consistently modest performance. Specifically, U.S. advertising demand is likely to stay muted in the first half of 2023, with anticipated year-over-year growth in the 2% to 4% range. Slight acceleration in demand is expected in the latter half, with y/y growth expected at the 6% to 7% range. Taken together, U.S. ad spending is expected to grow at about 3.4% y/y in 2023, or 5.2% y/y normalized for mid-term elections and World Cup demand in late 2022. Although search ad demand is expected to stay relatively resilient, growth in the current year is expected to decelerate meaningfully from 14.1% y/y in 2022 to 10.2% y/y in 2023, which is consistent with continued softness observed in Google Search ad revenue growth in recent quarters, as well as management's acknowledgement for persistent macroeconomic uncertainties over the coming months.

However, YouTube ads are expected to regain some ground after stark declines observed in 2H22, which is consistent with narrowing y/y declines observed during the first quarter. Specifically, AVOD is expected to be the fastest-growing digital advertising format this year, despite near-term macroeconomic challenges. Market forecasts demand for streaming ads to accelerate and lead with 21.2% y/y growth, up from 14.2% in 2022. This makes a favourable backdrop for YouTube, which currently dominates the streaming market's share of total TV screen time at close to 8%.

YouTube Market Share (Nielsen)

The anticipated market trends are also expected to complement YouTube's recent introduction of new financial incentives for content creators, which expands its existing "YouTube Partner Program" to include ad revenue sharing distributed through YouTube Shorts, as well as revenue sharing on music rights which began Feb. 1. Improved content is expected to bolster YouTube's market share and reach, thus reinforcing its appeal to advertisers - especially amid the looming cyclical downturn that has advertisers planning conservative budgets this year.

And over the longer term, we expect Google Search and YouTube ad share gains to stay resilient. As mentioned in the earlier section, Microsoft's subdued search ad revenues following the launch of a ChatGPT-enabled Bing, alongside its focus on Copilot productivity software as well as cloud support for generative AI workloads via Azure, have assuaged some of investors' previous concerns that ChatGPT will disrupt Google's search leadership and upend its core revenue stream and cash flow generator. And Google's swift implementation of Bard also bolsters its case for longer-term competitive strength in generative AI-enabled search.

Specifically, Google's recent plans to integrate generative AI technologies into its advertising business is expected to optimize returns on ad spending ("ROAS") for advertisers over time and bolster the appeal of its portfolio of ad formats further. The integration of generative AI into advertising is expected to help advertisers by combining designated content spanning video, images and text to create "sophisticated campaigns" without significant investments. This is expected to further complement Google's recent launch of its AI-driven Performance Max ("PMax") ad format, which uses AI/ML to optimize ad placements, thus improving reach and performance, as well as the economics of advertising.

PMax's value proposition is simple - advertisers can easily access Google's ad inventory, and create ad campaigns by inputting their desired goals (e.g., budget, location, language, etc.), and Google will do the rest by distributing the ad accordingly across channels spanning "YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps." In addition to simplicity of usage, PMax is also smart - the format will help optimize ad placements over time and attract new customers that advertisers might not have otherwise reached, while also considering advertisers' cost per action ("CPA") and return on ad spend ("ROAS") goals to drive placements accordingly. Source: "Google Bard: Too Little Too Late?"

GCP Breakeven

In addition to advertising, Google's foray in cloud-computing also looks to be paying off. GCP reported nominal operating income for the first quarter, improving from losses of $480 million during the fourth quarter to profit of $191 million during the first quarter, inclusive of AI-related R&D cost changes and one-time restructuring charges pertaining to recent job cuts and workplace consolidation efforts. The results imply favorable progress in management's laser-focused priority to take the cloud-computing unit beyond breakeven within the foreseeable future via prudent investments in key secular opportunities, and optimized cost efficiencies to ensure GCP is on track to becoming both a "revenue and margin driver" over time.

And the recent deployment of various generative AI solutions has likely played a positive role in reinforcing GCP's growth, which is corroborated by robust take-rates observed during the first quarter.

We are pleased with our business performance in the first quarter, with Search performing well and momentum in Cloud. We introduced important product updates anchored in deep computer science and AI. Our North Star is providing the most helpful answers for our users, and we see huge opportunities ahead, continuing our long track record of innovation. Source: Google 1Q23 Earnings Press Release

This is consistent with our previous expectations that Google's continued vertical integration of in-house developed data center processors (e.g. Tensor) alongside its achievements in generative AI (e.g. LaMDA, Bard, BERT, etc.) will help reinforce GCP's growth and scalability over the longer-term.

In the latest development, Google's introduction of "Security AI Workbench" powered by Sec-PaLM - a "specialized security LLM that harnesses Google and Mandiant's threat intelligence" - is expected to bolster GCP's share of the cloud-based cybersecurity solutions market, which is currently viewed a relatively resilient and recession-resistant corner of tech due to increasingly complex ransomware attacks and threats. The introduction of Security AI Workbench is expected to enable cybersecurity professionals with added assistance in preventing and detecting increasingly sophisticated risks and breaches in an effective and timely manner. Security AI Workbench also is expected to address the increasing "talent gap" in tech, especially in cybersecurity, underscoring significant opportunities ahead for enterprise adoption - more than 90% of organizations across the U.S. have indicated difficulty in searching and retaining skilled IT talent, with many identifying cloud-based security solutions as a priority in enterprise budgets going forward.

And Security AI Workbench is only one of many opportunities in which Google can monetize its expertise in generative AI, and adequately capitalize on incremental cloud TAM enabled by the nascent subfield. Continued integration of its generative AI capabilities across key cloud-computing solutions also is expected to strengthen GCP's competition against larger rivals like Azure and AWS, which have launched their respective LLM marketplaces as well as generative AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, like Security Copilot. This is consistent with GCP's growth in recent quarters, which is at a comparable pace with rivals AWS and Azure at robust double digits (+28% y/y). And the continued integration of generative AI solutions across GCP is expected to effectively complement incremental demand from increased enterprise adoption of a multi-cloud strategy as well by incentivizing expansion to adjacent cloud services offered, thus reinforcing scale towards profitability for the segment within the near-term.

The Bottom Line

Despite Google's incrementally improved first quarter results, alongside management's cautious optimism for the current quarter, further fundamental weakness is expected over the near term given its core advertising business' inherent sensitivity to macroeconomic uncertainties, which will likely be compounded by seasonality softness over the coming months. However, the stock's current discount has likely priced in the near-term adverse expectations - at about 20x estimated earnings, the Google stock has likely sufficiently de-risked for both transient macroeconomic challenges to the underlying business' fundamental performance, as well as ongoing concerns over the durability of its moat in search as the generative AI race gains momentum. The board's decision to increase the approved stock buyback amount by $70 billion also is favorable amid continued volatility across broader markets.

Google remains well positioned for a stronger recovery in the second half in our opinion, buoyed by recent cost-cutting efforts that will drive a more evident positive impact on P&L once related one-time costs subside, while secular tailwinds in digital ads - particularly AVOD - ramp up. Anticipated improvements to GCP's top and bottom lines, with specific focus over the segment's fast-approaching timeline to GAAP-based net income, also are likely to restore confidence and sentiment on the stock. Taken together, improving fundamental expectations at Google entering the second half will reinforce focus back onto the company's longer-term growth drivers - spanning leadership in generative AI and digital advertising, as well as a robust balance sheet to weather headwinds - that remain intact.