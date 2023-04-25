Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google reported its first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday afternoon. In this report, we'll look at the important facts from the report and at Alphabet's near-term outlook.

What Happened

Alphabet reported its most recent quarterly results, for its fiscal first quarter, on Tuesday after the market closed. Results were solid, I believe, considering the macro environment and a tough comparison versus the previous year's first quarter.

Seeking Alpha

Revenues came in at $70 billion, which was 3% more than the revenues from the previous year's quarter. At the same time, Alphabet reported net earnings that were down 5% year-over-year on a per-share basis, as earnings per share came in at $1.17 for the period, versus $1.23 one year earlier.

The market reacted positively to these results, as Alphabet's shares rose by 4% in post-market trading (at the time of writing), more than reversing the 2% share price decline during regular hours.

Alphabet's Q1: The Good And The Bad

For a long time, Alphabet was, like its FAANG peers, a growth company. Growth companies generate substantial business and revenue growth, and, when they are profitable, they generally also deliver compelling earnings growth. At the same time, growth companies oftentimes trade at premium valuations compared to the broad market, as the investor community is willing to pay up for an above-average growth outlook.

That has changed, however, in two ways: Alphabet is not growing very fast any longer, and it is also not trading at a premium valuation any longer. Instead, it has, at least for the time being, turned into a value investment -- its business growth is not very pronounced and its valuation is inexpensive.

With revenue growth of 3% during the last quarter, Alphabet has not delivered a lot of revenue growth. But things aren't too bad when we take a closer look. First, it is important to note that currency rate movements impacted the company negatively. Alphabet is a global company with vast operations outside of the United States, which means that a substantial portion of Google's revenue is generated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Over the last year, many currencies have weakened versus the U.S. dollar, which negatively impacts Alphabet's reported revenue growth. In constant currencies, Alphabet's revenue rose by 6% year over year -- that's still not an exceptionally strong growth rate, but it is twice the reported growth rate. The U.S. dollar will likely not continue to strengthen forever. In fact, it seems likely that currency rates will not be a headwind during the remainder of the current year:

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that the U.S. dollar index rose substantially during the second half of 2022 before coming back down, and it is now almost exactly where it was one year ago. I thus expect that the currency rate impact will likely be close to zero during the current quarter (Q2), as the U.S. dollar is roughly as strong as it was one year ago. During Q3 and Q4, currency rates could have a positive impact on Google's reported revenues, as the comparison to the second half of 2022 will be favorable.

Currency rates fluctuate up and down over time, but that's not really telling us a lot about the company's underlying performance. Looking at constant-currency results can thus be more telling, and Google's 6% growth (at constant currency rates) is not bad.

That is especially true when we consider the macro environment. The Fed's tightening has resulted in macro headwinds, as companies are less eager to spend on growth investments. Instead, many businesses seek to lower their expenses and costs in order to be prepared for a potential recession. A company like Alphabet, which makes most of its money in the advertising business, is negatively impacted by reduced growth spending in the overall economy -- the fact that Alphabet nevertheless managed to grow its revenue by 6% (at constant currency rates) is far from bad.

Alphabet's quarterly revenue growth also was stronger compared to the previous quarter: In Q4 of 2022, Alphabet generated revenue growth of just 1%, which was down from 6% in Q3 and around 17% in H1. While growth has slowed down throughout 2022, growth has now picked up again -- this is a positive sign, I believe, as it suggests that momentum is on investors' side. If this trend continues, revenue growth could be higher in Q2 and the second half of the current year, which would bode well for the future.

Looking at individual unit performance, Google Cloud stands out. The unit's revenue rose by 28% year over year, to $7.5 billion, or $30 billion annualized. Google Cloud has not only grown into an important contributor to Alphabet's overall revenues, but it also is growing at a very attractive rate. If that trend continues, and due to market growth there is a good chance of that, Alphabet's overall revenue growth could pick up as well.

Of course, not everything was great during the first quarter. One important issue is the company's margin performance. GOOG's operating margin dropped from 30% during the previous year's quarter to 25% during the most recent quarter. While a 25% operating margin is still pretty strong, margins are clearly moving in the wrong direction -- investors want to see expanding margins, not contracting margins. Recent actions by the company and its management suggest that Alphabet knows that it can't be happy with its margin development, thus things could improve in the future. Layoffs of thousands of employees, office space reduction and optimization, less business travel, and so on should help stabilize Google's profitability eventually, but at least during the first quarter, the impact wasn't large enough to offset profitability headwinds such as higher energy costs and higher wage expenses yet. Google's headcount has risen by 27,000 between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, which seems like a lot considering the not overly pronounced revenue growth rate. Even beyond the recent job-cutting efforts, there is like room for further headcount optimization -- at least that's what I believe. Other tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) have shown that several rounds of layoffs can be done, and I would not be surprised to see GOOG announce additional headcount reduction efforts this year.

Alphabet booked charges totaling $2.5 billion for its headcount reduction and office space optimization efforts during the first quarter. Those expenses will pay off going forward, but they negatively impacted profitability during the first quarter. It is, I believe, pretty likely that profits in Q2 will be higher, as these one-time expenses will not occur again. Backing out those expenses, Q1 profitability would have declined only very slightly, and not as much as the reported numbers suggest.

What's The Outlook For Alphabet?

Alphabet holds a dominant market position in its core markets such as search and YouTube. On top of that, growth units such as Google Cloud are performing very well. Despite the tough macro environment, Alphabet has delivered decent constant-currency revenue growth during the most recent quarter. When the macro environment improves, Google's revenue growth should improve as well, as Alphabet should be able to capitalize on market growth thanks to its strong market position.

Alphabet has a great balance sheet with a net cash position of $100 billion, up slightly over the last year, despite heavy buyback spending. With cost-cutting efforts hopefully paying off in Q2 and beyond, margins could improve again.

Between margin growth potential, improving revenue growth, and ongoing buybacks, I believe that there is a good chance that GOOG will grow its earnings per share very meaningfully in the coming years, although it will likely never get back to delivering the outstanding growth from its early years when it was a much smaller company still.

Today, Alphabet trades at 20x net profits, not accounting for its vast net cash position. On an enterprise value basis, it is considerably cheaper. I believe that this isn't a high valuation for a high-quality name with growth exposure and a great market position.

While it is not guaranteed that the cost-cutting efforts will work out, I am bullish on Google stock at the current price as it trades roughly one-third below the highs seen not too long ago.