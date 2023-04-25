Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

For the upcoming Q1 Shareholder Letter, investors should look for

Gross Profit Growth Operating Leverage Commerce: Ad & Affiliate Offerings

But should disregard

Adjusted EBITDA The Rule of 40

It is clear that Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is an innovation and product-driven company. The founders, Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey, own the majority of voting rights. For this reason, investors should be focused on the potential growth in store for the business and consider it a blessing that the company does not need to focus on short-term profitability measures such as adjusted EBITDA and The Rule of 40. Gross profit growth is a reflection of product integrations between Cash App, Square, and Afterpay - this integration has already begun to lend itself Ad & Affiliate revenues that have operating leverage.

What To Look For

For reference: Q4 Shareholder Letter

1. Gross Profit

The foremost item I am interested in when opening Block, Inc.'s shareholder letters is gross profit growth. For Block, gross profit growth is a reflection of core revenue growth as well as expanding margins. From 2018-2022, the company achieved an average gross profit growth of 48.6% per year. For the full year 2022, gross profit growth weighed down the historical average (especially Q2) - but I was excited to see gross profit growth pick up to 40% in Q4. Notably, Cash App's gross profit exceeded Square's for the first time ever:

Block, Inc. Gross Profit (Block, Inc. Investor Relations)

Now, let's get a little more specific regarding gross profit for Q1. The Afterpay acquisition closed on January 31, 2022, which will lead to Q1 gross profit growth being skewed. Q1 should represent business activities from January 1 through March 31, therefore Block, Inc. provided (Q4 Shareholder Letter) another gross profit growth measure that assumes Afterpay contributed $51 million in gross profit during the month of January. The adjusted gross profit guidance is the following:

Adjusted Gross Profit Guidance (Block, Inc. )

From this perspective, Block, Inc. is expecting larger gross profit growth in comparison with Q4. This may not be the case, though, for 'Block Gross Profit' growth as seen in the preliminary growth projections. Keep an eye on this difference.

2. Operating Leverage

When looking at gross profit figures, though, one must also take the cost of delivering that gross profit into consideration. One big question I am asking myself regarding the Cash App and Square businesses is: do they have operating leverage? Tesla (TSLA) is a prime example of a company with operating leverage. The company invested in (and continues to invest in) its car products, full self-driving software, and large-scale - highly automated - manufacturing in order to earn outsized returns in the future. Due to these investments, Tesla is able to quickly grow revenue while keeping OPEX low.

in millions $ 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 31,536 53,823 81,462 OPEX 4,636 7,083 7,197 Net Income 862 5,519 12,556 Click to enlarge

It is incredible to see a company have OPEX / Revenue = 14.7% and two years later have that ratio decline to 8.8%. The automotive industry is subject to economies of scale in general, and Tesla specifically enjoys what Elon Musk recently described as a $15,000 call option of having a FSD vehicle (Q1 Earnings Call). These attributes help Tesla drive operating leverage, but can this also be possible for Block, Inc.?

The driving phenomenon that could enable operating leverage for Block, Inc. is network effects. Both Cash App and Square, but predominantly Cash App, can deliver outsized growth in operating margins due to network effects.

Cash App can gain new customers for $10 (Investor Day Presentation) primarily due to P2P payment functionalities. As Cash App upsells its customers, the business earns high subscription & service revenues. These revenues grew from ~$1.9 billion in 2021 to ~$3 billion in 2022. In this sense, Cash App has the topline growth indicative of generating operating leverage, but this will only come to fruition if the company can efficiently manage its cost structure. One aspect that investors tend to miss when analyzing SaaS businesses is operating expenditures such as customer support and administration which also grow with revenues.

Network effects can also drive fast adoption of Block, Inc.'s closed-loop ecosystem. Block has already made it possible to pay Square merchants using Cash App, which decreases the cost of transactions since the payment is made within the same ecosystem (Ark Invest). Jack Dorsey has also spoken about a long-term vision of integrating Square Merchant locations into Cash App. This initiative would also lead to higher closed-loop margin effects.

So far, though, Block, Inc. has been walking a tightrope on 0.00% operating margins and it is currently experiencing negative operating margins due to the integration of Afterpay. In association with the acquisition, Block notes that it will recognize $53 million in quarterly expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets over the next few years. These are non-cash expenses that will weigh net income down by about $200 million per year. This is a sizable amount considering Block's net income in 2022 of -$541 million. Apart from these acquisition-related operating expenditures, Block, Inc. is investing heavily in R&D (20% of revenue - excluding bitcoin - in 2022) which is a reflection of the company's focus on creating useful and integrated products.

3. Commerce: Ad & Affiliate Offerings

This business model for Cash App is a long-term growth driver that may be overlooked by investors. In the Q4 shareholder letter, the company writes:

"In 2022, the ads and affiliate program generated nearly $100 million in revenue across nearly 2,000 advertisers. As we build out Cash App's commerce platform, we intend to integrate this demand generation engine from the Afterpay app, and pair ad and affiliate offerings with Cash App's powerful Boost rewards and incentives capabilities."

The Afterpay integration into Cash App and Square could not happen fast enough, but shareholders need to be patient! Currently, the company earns a commission for each purchase that begins through the Afterpay app, a commission for consumer clicks, and a flat fee for premium advertisements on the app. When Afterpay is fully integrated into Cash App, which has begun on a small scale, then Block, Inc. will most likely earn a larger commission and flat fee due to the larger scale of Cash App monthly actives. Afterpay had 20 million actives when it was acquired, while Cash App had 80 million yearly actives (Investor Day). This is a revenue model that has operating leverage. Establishing and automating add affiliation programs and commission-based revenue streams should drive incredible revenue growth while keeping OPEX low. In other words, this revenue model benefits from scale and it is capital-light. Could you imagine a small team developing a price-elastic affiliation model, where merchants compete for ad spots - similar to Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) model? I believe Cash App already has the most important ingredient to make this an incredibly high return on capital business and that is the scale of its monthly transacting actives.

What to Disregard

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are commonly known for regarding EBITDA as nonsense. Now, I am not saying that Block, Inc. is nonsense because they are communicating adjusted EBITDA guidance. Rather, I believe that long-term investors should not focus on the exact amount of EBITDA the company is making. I am glad for the fact that Block, Inc. can retain positive free cash flow, but the amount and timing of such cash flows during the following years are hardly important regarding the investment thesis for this company. The overarching philosophy of Block, Inc. is to create economic empowerment. This will actualize itself through a fully-fledged and integrated commerce platform. Square allows merchants to better run their businesses, Cash App provides savings and seamless banking for consumers, Afterpay is a budgeting tool and Block's emerging start-ups are decentralizing identity, enabling remittance payments, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining, and self-custody Bitcoin storage. I write about these start-ups in my article Block's Start-Up Ecosystem Will Drive Growth.

2. The Rule of 40

I think management has realized the limitation of using adjusted EBITDA in a new era of investors demanding more real profitability measures. The rule of 40 is the gross profit growth rate + adjusted operating margin. These two percentages must meet 40% for the rule of 40 to be met. I am glad to see management adopt this framework since it seeks to balance growth with more real profitability. For example, unlike adjusted EBITDA, the adjusted operating margin includes stock-based compensation - which is a large and important expense on the income statement. The reason to disregard this measure for the upcoming quarter is that management guided that reaching the rule of 40 is a multi-year process. In 2022, Block, Inc. had a 33% gross profit growth plus adjusted operating margins. Jack Dorsey said the following in Q4's earnings call:

"We believe that it's really important to recognize that this is a steady state goal for us. We're not there today, but [the rule of 40] will help us really think about our investments, whether they be at scale ecosystems like Square and Cash App or newer ecosystems like Tidal and TBD to make sure that we're investing in the right way."

I believe that this investment framework will be incredibly important for the company going forward considering the amount of emphasis management put on it. Furthermore, the framework will drive a company culture that is more agile and flexible to slower growth. But, for Q1 this metric should not be overdramatized as the rule of 40 is a steady-state goal. In other words, the goal seems to be top-of-mind and unconsciously present, but there is no time perspective currently set for this goal to come to fruition.

Key Takeaway

It is way too early to measure Block, Inc.'s performance based on the rule of 40 and it is also not meaningful to rate the company based on its adjusted EBITDA results. I believe Block, Inc. is the epitome of an owner-led company focused on integrated and seamless product offerings, that sacrifice short-term profitability for potential long-term operating leverage.