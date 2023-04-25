Microsoft FQ3 2023 Earnings: The Era Of AI

David Ramos

Microsoft stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been one of the market's biggest gainers this year, building on investor rotation into big tech havens due to risk-off sentiment in financials, alongside persistent momentum for generative AI. The stock also remains the largest component of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, trading "notably above (its) long-term average" in recent months which have led to an upsurge of about 20% this year. And outperforming fiscal third quarter performance released this evening, alongside modest optimism for the current quarter, continues to bolster momentum in the stock while reinforcing our expectations for a stronger calendar second half.

Although weakness among both consumer and commercial spending categories persist, which is evident through continued declines in more personal computing ("MPC") segment revenues, Microsoft's consolidated results have benefited from easing FX pressure as well as "focused execution." Meanwhile, momentum in generative AI also helped Microsoft regain some ground amid an uncertain IT spending environment - an unforeseen tailwind that looks to be picking up pace still to compensate for the near-term macro drag.

"The world's most advanced AI models are coming together with the world's most universal user interface - natural language - to create a new era of computing," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Across the Microsoft Cloud, we are the platform of choice to help customers get the most value out of their digital spend and innovate for this next generation of AI." Source: Microsoft F3Q23 Earnings Press Release

Outperforming earnings during the fiscal third quarter also is consistent with market expectations for continued improvements to profitability, as recent cost-cutting measures announced earlier this year by Microsoft translate into real impact on P&L through ongoing implementation. This effectively mitigates some of the pressures on Microsoft's bottom line due to the anticipated continuation of deceleration in its more profitable Azure cloud-computing business given persistent macroeconomic challenges, as well as a broader shift in enterprise IT spending behavior, over the near term.

The stock's post-earnings upsurge on upbeat first quarter results continue to reflect investor optimism over Microsoft's consistent performance toward a stronger calendar second half. However, we expect some moderation over the near term as investors' focus on looming fundamental weakness due to persistent risks of an economic recession regain precedence over recent momentum fuelled by haven-searching action and interest in generative AI prospects. Durability of a further uptrend in the stock will likely depend heavily on Microsoft's continued ability in expanding profit margins in the second half of calendar 2023, alongside capitalization of anticipated re-emergence of secular tailwinds entering calendar 2024.

Is MPC Approaching Peak Declines?

MPC sales have remained weak during the fiscal third quarter, as observed via the continuation of y/y declines - particularly in Windows OEM sales (-28% y/y). The segment posted y/y sales decline of 9% y/y (-7% y/y constant currency) to $13.3 billion during the fiscal third quarter, dragged primarily by a 28% y/y decline in Windows OEM revenue over the same period.

The results were in line with acute weakness in PC shipments during the first quarter. Specifically, PC demand continues to exhibit accelerating deterioration due to the combination of persistent inflation and rising interest rates that have weighed on both consumer and enterprise spending - PC shipments declined by 28.5% y/y during the March quarter, the worst quarterly drop since the mid 1990s. And a return to growth is not expected until at least calendar 2024, as inventory correction efforts undertaken by PC makers continue amid macroeconomic uncertainties that have weighed on both retail and enterprise purchasing decisions, compounded by the general lack of need for a refresh given "relatively new PCs that were purchased during the pandemic." This continues to portray a challenging demand environment for the MPC segment, which is primarily driven by the sale of Windows licenses.

Meanwhile, despite optimism over Bing's prospects for search ad share gains driven by the integration of ChatGPT abilities, Microsoft's advertising revenues continue to experience deceleration. Specifically, LinkedIn revenue growth decelerated to 8% y/y, while search and news advertising revenue growth stayed flat at 10% y/y during the fiscal third quarter despite the ChatGPT frenzy, underscoring continued headwinds within the inherently macro-sensitive industry.

LinkedIn and Search and News Ads Growth Trends (Microsoft)

This is consistent with expectations that it will take some time for Microsoft to adequately ramp up and monetize ChatGPT integration into Bing. Despite the company's recent talks to integrate sponsored ads in chatbot responses to queries, commercialization of said plans remain in development.

Microsoft integration of ads into ChatGPT-enabled Bing (Bloomberg News)

Meanwhile, market forecasts also remain conservative about near-term ad spend due to looming macroeconomic uncertainties. Digital ad demand in the U.S. is expected to remain subdued in the first half of calendar 2023, staying in the 2% to 4% y/y growth range observed during the second half of calendar 2022, inclusive of considerations for seasonality weakness during the calendar second quarter, before a slight acceleration to the 6% to 7% y/y growth range in the latter half of the year. While search ad demand is expected to remain a relatively resilient corner compared to other digital advertising formats, related spending allocation is expected to decelerate in the current year at 8.1% y/y growth, compared to 8.7% y/y growth observed during calendar 2022.

The combination of deceleration and declines expected in two of the MPC segment's core drivers is consistent with signs of continued economic deterioration over the near term. Specifically, recent economic data continues to raise risks of a recession later this year. Retail sales have been declining for the second consecutive month by 1% y/y during March, suggesting continued weakness in the consumer despite the decelerating pace of price increases over the past quarter. "Emerging cracks" in the resilient labor market also points to a continued slowdown given ensuing declines in employment and income, which would weigh further on savings and, inadvertently, consumer spending over the coming months. This would accordingly lead to continued uncertainty in ad spending, as well as spending on discretionary goods as inflation remains at stubbornly high levels still, implying persistent weakness in the MPC segment has yet to peak.

Could Generative AI Stem the Azure Drag?

Azure's performance stayed resilient during the quarter (+27% y/y), on par with already tempered expectations following management's warning of deceleration earlier this year. But continued deceleration in one of Microsoft's core profit generators continue to imply a lack of durability in recent generative AI momentum, as the reality that related growth prospects are not expected to materialize into immediate impacts on P&L come back into focus.

While Microsoft's continued investments into generative AI reinforces confidence in the nascent technology's longer-term capability in expanding cloud TAM and ultimately benefiting Azure given the cloud-computing unit's first mover advantage in the AI subfield, related efforts will likely be thwarted by transient macroeconomic uncertainties in the near term, as well as costs of ensuring adequate commercialization of related solutions. On this basis, we expect the Microsoft stock's recent upsurge to moderate in the coming months, as the reality that generative AI driven growth will take time to materialize sinks in. Meanwhile, expectations for broader market sentiment to turn risk-off amid impending recession risks also is likely to introduce incremental volatility to the stock after its relative premium to peers accrued in recent months, which we would then view as a potential opportunity to optimize on longer-term upside potential.

As discussed in our previous coverage on the stock, the longer-term bullish thesis over Microsoft's ability in maintaining a sustained trajectory of growth, buoyed by an ongoing commitment to ensuring the mission critical role of its offerings via innovation, remains intact. Despite the expectation for continued deceleration in Azure as the enterprise IT spending segment adjusts to transient macroeconomic uncertainties, as well as a shift in preference for optimization in cloud migration strategies, the unit remains well positioned for market share gain acceleration over the coming years when secular tailwinds return.

This is consistent with the continued ramp up of "Azure OpenAI Services," which was recently introduced to provide developers with convenient access to large language models that can be seamlessly integrated across other Azure offerings to assist in the development and deployment of conversational AI services and solutions. With enterprise IT spending attributable to AI expected to triple over the next several years, Azure is expected to be a key beneficiary of the secular trend. And consistent with our discussion in the previous coverage, we remain confident that increased enterprise demand for optimization will continue to encourage adoption of a multi-cloud strategy, and drive incremental share gains for Azure, effectively mitigating some of its exposure to anticipated headwinds of generative AI competition among its hyperscaler peers and help further narrow its gap from industry leader AWS (AMZN).

Reinforcing Leadership in Cloud-Based Productivity Software via AI

In addition to Azure, Microsoft's prescient integration of generative AI capabilities across its catalogue of mission critical productivity software also remains key to reinforcing its market leadership in the field, alongside continued growth for the segment despite its sheer size. Following the introduction of new solutions like Teams and Designer to Microsoft and Dynamics 365 in recent years, Microsoft's latest integration of generative AI capabilities via Copilot into its family of cloud-based productivity tools is expected to bolster a renewed trajectory of longer-term growth in its productivity and business processes segment. The roll-out of Copilot solutions across its productivity software suite also will bolster Microsoft's share of resilient IT spend within the software segment, despite looming macroeconomic uncertainties - while commercial segment device upgrades are expected to be delayed amid macroeconomic uncertainties, IT spend on software is expected to "see double-digit growth as enterprises shift to automation and other software-driven initiatives." Built on the GPT-4 LLM, Copilot can be found across Microsoft's suite of cloud-based cybersecurity, customer relationship management, productivity, and coding tools:

Coding : Introduced in 2021, GitHub Copilot uses generative AI to help automate codes for the development of new programs. During its early stages of deployment, developers who rely on GitHub Copilot had already used the solution to "generate up to 40% of the code they write in about a dozen of the most popular languages." And the tool is expected to "write as much as 80% of (developers') code within five years." In addition to developers, GitHub Copilot also bodes favorably with growing demand among the corporate workforce for low-code solutions within an increasingly data-driven era - more than 42% of corporate employees have noted that the use of low-code techniques will be critical to creating value in their day-to-day jobs as digitization trends continue. And GitHub's recent introduction of Copilot X, which builds on the GPT-4 LLM and includes "chat and voice features that will let programmers ask how to accomplish certain coding tasks," is expected to further complement Microsoft's continued expertise in helping the enterprise segment realize "opportunities for operational efficiency."

: Introduced in 2021, GitHub Copilot uses generative AI to help automate codes for the development of new programs. During its early stages of deployment, developers who rely on GitHub Copilot had already used the solution to "generate up to 40% of the code they write in about a dozen of the most popular languages." And the tool is expected to "write as much as 80% of (developers') code within five years." In addition to developers, GitHub Copilot also bodes favorably with growing demand among the corporate workforce for low-code solutions within an increasingly data-driven era - more than 42% of corporate employees have noted that the use of low-code techniques will be critical to creating value in their day-to-day jobs as digitization trends continue. And GitHub's recent introduction of Copilot X, which builds on the GPT-4 LLM and includes "chat and voice features that will let programmers ask how to accomplish certain coding tasks," is expected to further complement Microsoft's continued expertise in helping the enterprise segment realize "opportunities for operational efficiency." Cybersecurity : Microsoft has recently introduced Security Copilot, a chatbot built on the GPT-4 LLM to enable cybersecurity professionals with assistance in preventing and detecting breaches in an effective and timely manner. The growing risks of ransomware attacks continues to put cloud-based cybersecurity solutions a priority in enterprise IT budgets, underpinning a continuation of demand for offerings like Microsoft Security Copilot. Specifically, Microsoft Security Copilot is expected to fill the increasing void caused by a lack of skilled cybersecurity experts - more than 90% of organizations across the U.S. have indicated difficulty in retaining skilled IT talent, and assistance from Security Copilot can "make a difference for companies that run into trouble hiring experts and end up with employees who are inexperienced in some areas."

: Microsoft has recently introduced Security Copilot, a chatbot built on the GPT-4 LLM to enable cybersecurity professionals with assistance in preventing and detecting breaches in an effective and timely manner. The growing risks of ransomware attacks continues to put cloud-based cybersecurity solutions a priority in enterprise IT budgets, underpinning a continuation of demand for offerings like Microsoft Security Copilot. Specifically, Microsoft Security Copilot is expected to fill the increasing void caused by a lack of skilled cybersecurity experts - more than 90% of organizations across the U.S. have indicated difficulty in retaining skilled IT talent, and assistance from Security Copilot can "make a difference for companies that run into trouble hiring experts and end up with employees who are inexperienced in some areas." Customer relationship management : Dynamics 365 is a core integrator of Copilot solutions enabled by GPT-4. Across Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales, Customer Service, CDP and Marketing, Business Central, and Supply Chain Management, Copilot can be used to automate email responses, conduct sentiment analysis, provide feedback and customer insights, automate generation of product descriptions, and "flag external factors such as weather financials, and geography that might cause supply chain issues." Taken together, Dynamics 365 Copilot is expected to strengthen Microsoft's value proposition in CRM applications and enhance its position in capitalizing on rising demand for "data-driven decision intelligence."

: Dynamics 365 is a core integrator of Copilot solutions enabled by GPT-4. Across Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales, Customer Service, CDP and Marketing, Business Central, and Supply Chain Management, Copilot can be used to automate email responses, conduct sentiment analysis, provide feedback and customer insights, automate generation of product descriptions, and "flag external factors such as weather financials, and geography that might cause supply chain issues." Taken together, Dynamics 365 Copilot is expected to strengthen Microsoft's value proposition in CRM applications and enhance its position in capitalizing on rising demand for "data-driven decision intelligence." Productivity: Teams Premium is one of the productivity-focused tools recently introduced that integrates GPT-4 technology to enable automated conversational AI services. These include automated transcription of meeting conversations, post-meeting follow-ups, and live translation capabilities for up to "40 spoken languages." The premium offering can be added to existing Microsoft 365 or base Teams subscriptions at $7 per month per user - a limited time 30% discount off of the standard $10 per month per user pricing - and help drive incremental growth to its already-sprawling cloud-based productivity software suite as the offering ramps up over time by addressing the expanding demand environment for automation and optimization. Specifically, more than 80% of American organizations have indicated hyperautomation as a priority in IT spending over the next two years, with related solutions expected to "lower operational costs by 30% by 2024," effectively addressing the growing call for optimization.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft stock now trades at almost 29x its estimated earnings, leading a valuation premium amongst both its big tech peers, as well as its historical average. Admittedly, given persistent macroeconomic uncertainties on the horizon, which is reflected by Microsoft's modest optimism for the fiscal fourth quarter, as well as declining fundamental estimates across the broader tech sector that indicate "above-average (market) risk," the stock's current valuation premium leaves room for exposure to potential volatility in tandem with broader market weakness over the near term.

However, Microsoft continues to demonstrate strength in ensuring a sustained long-term growth trajectory via prescient investments into the development and deployment of innovations like generative AI. Specifically, the ensuing TAM expansion enabled by generative AI solutions across all of cloud-computing and software will inadvertently reinforce Microsoft's market leadership and trajectory for further market share gains within an environment in which it already boasts a sprawling reach. Despite the anticipation for a potential pullback in the stock as markets continue to adjust to market headwinds in the near term that will inevitably challenge tech fundamentals, Microsoft stock remains well positioned for further upside potential buoyed by expectations for a stronger second half, alongside reacceleration once transient macro uncertainties subside and secular tailwinds return to focus.