Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF Could Soar On Debt-Ceiling Drama

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.1K Followers

Summary

  • Since gold is generally priced in U.S. dollars the world over, the Sprott Gold Miners ETF could significantly increase on any potential U.S. debt-ceiling drama.
  • That's because any potential default on America's debt obligations would likely lead to a debt rating downgrade and a significant drop in the value of the U.S. dollar.
  • For investors who don't have exposure to gold or other hard assets priced in U.S. dollars (like oil), now is the time to get prepared for potential U.S. debt-ceiling drama.

Present 1000 g of fine gold bars. a man holds gold on a black background.

Diy1The

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) has a relatively poor long-term performance track record. However, considering what appears to be an on-coming political train-wreck over raising the U.S. debt-ceiling, investors that don't have adequate exposure to hard assets that are globally priced

SGDM ETF Top-10 Holdings

Sprott

Barrick Gold's 2022 Performance

Barrick Gold

Newmont's Global Portfolio

Newmont Mining

SGDM ETF Portfolio By Country

Sprott

SDGM ETF Performance Track Record

Sprott

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.1K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.