Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 5:46 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.16K Followers

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Hastings - Director of IR

Preston Feight - CEO

Harrie Schippers - President and CFO

Michael Barkley - SVP and Controller

Brice Poplawski - New Vice President and Controller

Conference Call Participants

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Dillon Cumming - Morgan Stanley

Chad Dillard - Bernstein

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Steve Volkmann - Jefferies

David Raso - Evercore ISI

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Steven Fisher - UBS

Tim Thein - Citi

John Joyner - BMO Capital Markets

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Matt Elkott - Cowen & Co.

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to PACCAR's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to introduce Mr. Ken Hastings, PACCAR's Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Hastings, please go ahead.

Ken Hastings

Good morning. We would like to welcome those listening by phone and those on the webcast. My name is Ken Hastings, PACCAR's Director of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are Preston Feight, Chief Executive Officer; Harrie Schippers, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Barkley, Senior Vice President and Controller.

As with prior conference calls, we ask that any members of the media on the line participate in a listen-only mode. Certain information presented today will be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including general economic and competitive conditions that may affect expected results. For additional information, please see our SEC filings and the Investor Relations page of paccar.com.

I would now like to introduce Preston Feight.

Preston Feight

Hi, good morning. Harrie Schippers, Michael Barkley, Ken Hastings and I will update you

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.