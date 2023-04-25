Creative-Family/iStock via Getty Images

Guidance: Underweight Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) at best or move to either PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) or Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) as leaders in the U.S. regional gaming space with best chance for earnings growth.

Relative prices at writing regional casino operators

Bally’s: $18.18

CZR: $43.83

PENN: $29.59

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI): $70.46.

(MCRI is one of our long-time favorites, up nearly 4X since our first call on the stock well before it opened in Colorado. MRCI generated $477m in 2022 revenue, throwing off $154m in EBITDA with two properties: one in Reno and one in Colorado. BALY did $2.2b in 2022 revenue with $54,243 in EBITA. So MCRI, with ~25% of BALY’s revenue, produced ~3X the EBITDA.)

We have examined the business of BALY and believe, with all honest intentions, management has constructed, or attempted to construct, the model of a casino operator with real momentum to scale for the future. But the results belie such a reality. The fact is that per se, there is nothing wrong with BALY ambitions—but more critically, not much right either. As we have noted here, it’s one of those okay companies born of cobbled up verticals bought from other peers which together do not make a compelling case to invest in its group shares.

The trading range of BALY shares over the last 52 week shows a high of $31.50 to a current low of $17.48. Its forward EPS at –($0.20) isn’t impressive, but its 2022 results were an improvement. Short interest is 6.29%, a bit high but well short of a blinking red light; we will see if it reaches 10%. So on balance, if you own, a HOLD for BALY stock guidance would not be catastrophic. The key is that, depending on your position, you may want to consider putting that money to better use by buying one of the major market leaders in U.S. regional gaming.

Investment thesis: In essence, BALY’s geographic footprint is fine in that it is distributed through legal gaming states that mimic those of sector leaders. It can survive but doesn’t have the financial heft to gain significant market share anywhere. And, in fact, it faces two immense forward challenges in the nation’s biggest gaming markets.

In New Jersey, its flagship Park Place in Atlantic City ("AC," of which I am a c-suite alumnus from back in the day) could see as much as a 25% decline in revenues market-wise due to the probability of three metro NY casinos now approved by state legislature debuting over the next five years. Temporary casinos in metro NY would pose a threat to AC as close as 18 months from now. More on that later.

Chicago Project

Having won a casino license for the City of Chicago, BALY has announced plans to open a temporary casino first, eventually morphing into a true IR tagged at a cost of $1.7b. The location chosen abuts areas with questions about existing problems both in crime and traffic as well as some good adjacencies to gentrified areas as well. It’s a crapshoot area, no pun intended. Overall, one must question if a casino in a populous city—yet one mired in crime and urban ills—makes sense at $1.7b going in.

On paper, Chicago looks fine. Just as New Orleans did to Harrah's in the 1990s. That company had won a hard fought battle for a casino in the crescent city. The wide spread belief was that given its riverboat gambling history, enormous tourist visitation numbers, world class cuisine, and leisure prone population, it was a no brainer.

Harrah's opened a temporary casino in a sketchy N.O. neighborhood with ambitions for a huge IR later on. It proved an immense bust. Tourists had to pass through a gauntlet of crime-infested areas to reach it. It made nowhere near the revenue goals laid out before opening. It was a partnership with a local group that ended in bankruptcy for the project.

The difference was that in 1978, AC was in one of two legal U.S. states for casinos. Today there are 40. Northern Illinois can hardly be seen as underserved. An Aurora, Illinois, casino sits a one and a half hour drive from central Chicago and a lot less from its western suburbs. Then there is a Caesars in Hammond Indiana, 46 minutes to central Chicago.

This is not to say a Chicago project automatically is a loser for BALY. But it flashes a very strong caution light to investors to discard the pom pom cheers of BALY management about the future there. Bally's Corporation’s financial status means that its project will likely need a huge chunk of debt/vs equity to get built. Money cost is heading higher. Bankers will not be thrilled by a project location that is the result of a political accommodation—just as AC was. It will be a hard journey no matter the population base.

Chicago is not a reason to buy the stock.

Added to the challenge is the estimated 43,000 slot machines sitting in bars, restaurants, trailer stops and taverns throughout the state of Illinois, many of which operate within easy driving distance to Chicago population centers.

With its 15 properties and one race track, BALY generated $2.2b in total revenue in 2022. To be fair, most of the year passed continued to be impacted by covid restraints, particularly hitting older demos fearful of higher vulnerability to covid infections. This hit the entire regional industry—no one escaped. But the return of older slot play began late in the year and BALY properties got their share—albeit, no great shakes.

Above: As part of a privatization offer, BALY showed this graphic of the gaming brands under which it operates.

By comparison, Penn Entertainment, trading at ~$10 a share more, generated $6.4b from 43 properties.

Market cap BALY: $804m.

Market cap PENN: $4.55b.

So our view is that the cost of participation in the recovery of the regional U.S. gaming market makes far more sense for investors to move on Penn, than speculate whether BALY will eventually grow to be a formidable competitor in the market.

Our view: Underweight or move money out of BALY into PENN.

In essence, from an investor view, I believe BALY brings little to the investor party. It’s one of those just okay kind of companies that can impart a sense of momentum, but really doesn’t. Survival yes, crumbs off the sports betting table, yes, but never a main dish. BALY is certainly not alone in the also-ran legions of sports betting platforms, which number as many as 13 in the U.S. alone, not to even count any footprint in the UK or EU.

New York metro casinos coming

Our associates in AC widely agree that their market will be facing a decline in annual casino win by 20% when the dust settles over metro NY and its new metro casinos debut. My numbers suggest 25%, as having worked that market over 18 years of my career, I see the ebbs and flows from a long-term perspective. Bally’s Park Place is a good property at central Boardwalk, but highly generic, foot-traffic sensitive.

Atlantic City gaming revenue hit an all- time high in 2006 of $5.2b. Between the financial crisis of 2007/9 and blistering competition from expanded casinos both in Pennsylvania and metro New York, compounded by covid, the revenue dropped to $2.79b in 2022. Let’s assume that 2023 revenue could reach $3b. Now take 25% of that and lop off $750m. There are 9 properties operating in that market. Among those are resource-rich CZR, Borgata (MGM) and Hard Rock (Formerly the Taj Mahal, another alma mater of mine).

That would put heightened pressure on the Philadelphia metro area to grow for AC, plus the urgent need to market casinos to the nearby south—by pushing airlines to schedule flights from places like the Carolinas. But Virginia is now legalized and other possibilities in the near south will follow. In brief, AC will have a mountain to climb to remain financially viable. My guess is that we will see up to 4 casualties within the next 8 years getting AC down to around 5 properties, some probably expanded with rooms for the ever viable summer shore season.

While BALY will continue to operate on the marginal operating profit scenario in most of its markets, the case for holding its stock even at what appears to be a cheap entry point now, to us is a losing proposition. Despite its effort to impart the sense that it will be a factor in online casino and EU sports betting, I’m not buying the narrative.

The sports betting market leaders are still struggling their way to profitability. Bally's Corporation’s expanded platform has no moat, no tech innovation or anything that suggests it can grow to respectable market share. So where do BALY holders go?

There will be a certain percentage of organic growth the U.S. regional casino space will benefit from over the next five years. BALY will participate, then as now, as a just okay, fringe operator without the scale or the innovative business models that would suggest stronger performance ahead.

Bally's Corporation’s biggest holder, the Standard Capital hedge fund, is sitting at writing with 10m shares. It is also the principal architect of the company’s fairly recent transformations since its heyday back in the 1980s when it was a strong entrant both in AC and Las Vegas. My sense is that at some point we see that the fund has built Bally's Corporation toward a cash-out at some point by either a merger or outright sale as its long term goal.