Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 5:55 PM ETBanco Santander, S.A. (SAN), BCDRF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.16K Followers

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Begona Morenes - IR

Hector Grisi - CEO

Jose Garcia-Cantera - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Carlos Cobo Catena - Societe Generale

Marta Sánchez Romero - Citi

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Fernando Gil de Santivañes - Bestinver Securities

Operator

Begona Morenes

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Banco Santander's conference call to discuss our Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023. Just as a reminder, both the results report and presentation we will be following today are available to you on our website.

I am joined here today by our CEO, Mr. Hector Grisi; and our CFO, Mr. Jose Garcia-Cantera. Following their presentations, we will open the floor for any and all questions you may have in the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

With this, I will hand over to Mr. Grisi. Hector, the floor is yours.

Hector Grisi

Thank you, Begona. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Let me just share with you what we will focus on today. First, I will talk about our Q1 results within the context of the strategy we outlined at our Investor Day. Jose will review our financial performance in greater detail. And finally, I will conclude with final remarks.

Before we start, let me briefly remark that during the first quarter the financial system has experienced situations, we've confirmed that our strategy and unique business model are key factors that allow us to deliver solid and resilient results, even in times of market volatility as we have demonstrated today through our first quarter performance.

