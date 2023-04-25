Google: Back To Growth Mode
Summary
- Google reported Q1'23 earnings that beat analyst estimates.
- The search giant reported far higher profits when stripping out one-time costs and non-cash items.
- The company saw no impact from AI chat competition.
- The stock trades ~12.5x '25 EPS targets and just over 10.5x our goal for a $10 EPS.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Despite a tough macro environment and fears from AI chat, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), aka Google, still reported a solid quarter start to the year. The tech giant remains in strong growth mode when one reviews the numbers over a period of years. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the search giant trading below $105.
More GAAP Headaches
The Internet search giant reported a solid quarter with Q1'23 revenues growing an impressive 6% on a constant currency basis. Revenues hit $69.8 billion for 3% reported growth, a step up from just 1% growth in Q4.
The big frustration is that Google still reports GAAP earnings despite all of the adjustments. The tech giant reported an EPS of only $1.17, down from $1.23 last year.
The number apparently beat lowered analyst estimates, but the actual EPS was far higher when stripping out one-time costs and non-cash charges normal of more useful non-GAAP numbers. Besides stock-based compensation of $4.5 billion, Google reported the following one-time costs included in GAAP:
- $2.6 billion in charges related to reductions in our workforce and office space
- $988 million reduction in depreciation expense from the change in estimated useful life of our servers and certain network equipment
In total, Google reported a net of ~$1.6 billion in additional charges during the quarter on top of the SBC.
Since the depreciation charges are technically a going forward adjustment to the useful life of servers and network equipment, those reduced costs shouldn't necessarily be adjusted out of any non-GAAP numbers. Though, investors need to understand this only provides a one-time boost to EPS in the range of $0.06 per quarter.
The more important charge is the $2.6 billion hit to costs of ~$0.17. Without this one-time cost for the workforce reduction, Google would've reported an estimated EPS of $1.34 before excluding the SBC charge.
What remains impressive is that Google grew revenues at a 3% clip. The tech giant only produced Q1'19 revenue of $36.3 billion, leading to a nearly 100% gain in the COVID years despite the current challenging macro environment.
In fact, the revenue growth rate has dipped similar to the COVID period providing the impetus for the strong growth rates in 2021. The tech giant is unlikely to repeat the large rebound from the COVID depths, but Google could easily return to consistent double-digit growth rates similar to current analyst estimates of ~12% growth in both 2024 and 2025.
Google saw Search revenues grow YoY while YouTube ads actually dipped in a sign of how Chat GPT wasn't impactful to the business. As my previous research highlighted, the tech giant hasn't seen any dip in search market share from the current push of generative AI chat.
Google Cloud remained the major growth driver and the company finally turned a profit in the business. The cloud business boosted revenue by 28% YoY while the operating income improved by $897 million, or equivalent to 55% of each additional dollar of sales.
Back To Growth Multiples
Google was trading below $105, or at just 17.5x 2024 GAAP EPS targets, heading into the Q1'23 earnings report. The $6.04 EPS estimate doesn't even appear to reflect the improving economy by next year and the massive costs cuts undertaken by the tech giant, including the 12,000 employee workforce reduction started in January.
As previously discussed, the corporate goals of 20% efficiency improvements along with the elimination of the non-cash SBC charges, Google is on a pace for a nearly $10 EPS. The company announced a $70 billion share buyback in order to utilize the massive $100 billion net cash balance to repurchase cheap shares.
Even based on GAAP estimates, analysts forecast Google trading at just 14.8x 2025 EPS targets. The company has around $1.30 in annual SBC charges that automatically boost the current analyst EPS targets while internal efficiency goals should allow far larger EPS growth beyond the forecasted 12% revenue growth.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Google remains too cheap with the growth potential and the ability to leverage lower costs to boost profits. The company is showing no signs that AI chat is hurting revenues leading to a solid buy on the cheap stock with a path to a $10 EPS and non-GAAP numbers already hitting $8.50 for 2025.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)