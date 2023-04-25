Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts


UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2023 6:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jussi Pesonen - CEO

Tapio Korpeinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Justin Jordan - Davy

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie

Linus Larsson - SEB

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Jussi Pesonen

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to UPM's Q1 2023 Results Webcast. My name is Jussi Pesonen. I'm the CEO of UPM. And I like always, I'm here with our CFO, Tapio Korpeinen.

Tapio Korpeinen

Good afternoon to everyone.

Jussi Pesonen

Let's get started. Ladies and gentlemen, we have two main topics to be discussed today. First, we delivered solid Q1 results, even though it was clearly held back by short-term lack of volumes. And secondly, I am absolutely excited that we have successfully completed two of our transformative major growth projects. This is a very important milestone that we had two weeks ago within UPM.

The Paso de los Toros stores pulp mill in Uruguay is currently ramping up the production and is already producing high-quality sellable pulp. At the same time, Olkiluoto nuclear power plant unit here in Finland is now in regulatory commercial production. Both investments will contribute to UPM's results and future opportunities for decades to come.

Ladies and gentlemen, our Q1 result was the second best first quarter in over 20 years. Our sales grew by 11% from that of last year, and our comparable EBIT grew by 29% to be on EUR356 million. Operating cash flow was strong at the EUR740 million. The main positive driver in our result is attractive unit margins in most of the businesses. Also, unit margins were higher than that of last year in all our business areas. We have succeeded well in margin management.

