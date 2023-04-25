Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google Beats Q1 Earnings: I'll Stay Long

Apr. 25, 2023 6:30 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT5 Comments
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.42K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc./Google just released its first quarter earnings.
  • The release easily beat analyst estimates on revenue as well as on earnings per share.
  • Heading into the first quarter, I was optimistic that Google's cost cutting would have an effect on the bottom line.
  • In the end, it did.
  • In this article, I'll explain why I remain bullish on Alphabet stock after its first quarter earnings release.

Google Hosts Its I/O Developers Conference

Google Hosts Its I/O Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), hereafter referred to as “Google,” just released its first quarter earnings. The release showed $1.17 in first quarter earnings per share, and $69.7 billion in revenue. The

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.42K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.